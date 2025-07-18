Wolves have paid tribute to Portuguese forward Diogo Jota by inducting him into the club's Hall of Fame.

Jota and his brother André Silva died in a car crash near Zamora, Spain on July 3.

"Diogo was not only a phenomenal footballer, but someone who carried himself with humility and kindness throughout his time at Wolves, and will be sorely missed by all of us," Wolves' director of football administration Matt Wild said in a statement.

Diogo Jota spent three very successful years at Wolves, helping the club qualify for the Europa League during his time at the club. ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

Jota helped Wolves gain promotion to the Premier League in 2018, scoring 44 goals in 131 appearances for the club, before joining Liverpool in 2020.

"There is such a feeling of sadness and disbelief around this awful tragedy that we wanted to make this tribute of our own as soon as we could," Wolves Hall of Fame chairman John Richards said.

"We hope it will bring a little comfort to those who were close to Diogo and André, and we trust Wolves supporters will understand that this gesture is made with real love and admiration, and also fully justified."

Wolves also said they plan to mark Diogo and André's passing in their final preseason friendly against Celta Vigo and their opening game of the new Premier League season against Manchester City.

Billy Wright, Derek Dougan and Steve Bull are among those already inducted in the club's Hall of Fame, which was established in 2008