Euro 2025 semifinals: How do you tactically beat each team?

The quarterfinals produced very exciting matchups at the 2025 edition of the Women's Euros. Dramatic comebacks, nervy penalty shootouts and valiant efforts; the final eight had it all.

The 2022 finalists, Germany and England, needed penalties to progress to the last four, with world champions Spain joining them. Surprise picks Italy complete the quartet, setting up another tasty round of fixtures.

But who will emerge victorious and make it to the final? Here are the strengths and weaknesses of the teams.

SEMIFINALS

Tuesday

Italy vs. England (9 p.m., Geneva)

Wednesday

Spain vs. Germany (9 p.m., Zurich)

England: Struggles at the back

Tactical substitutions took center stage as Sarina Wiegman's side overcame a 2-0 deficit against Sweden. The formation switch from a back four to a back three, with Michelle Agyemang and Alessia Russo as the front two, helped England pin Sweden's center backs and cause problems.

The defending champions have been adaptable to different situations in their four games so far. After their opening day defeat against France, England rejiggered their backline, switching Jess Carter from left back to center back.

The introduction of Ella Toone added dynamism in the attack, which resulted in 10 goals in the following two games. Though this papered over the cracks, teams started targeting Carter's side to create opportunities.

A lot of England's problems have emerged in their own half. Wiegman's side has committed the most errors leading to shots in the tournament thus far (8), highlighting instability. Their games against France and Sweden underlined the problems dealing with press while building out the back. Sweden created a lot of high turnovers against the Lionesses, also resulting in their opening goal.

England's buildup has had its own set of problems. With the passage to metronome Keira Walsh in midfield often blocked, England are forced to play long balls or pick riskier options to progress possession. This results in a lot of blocked passes and a low passing accuracy on forward balls in their own half. No side has had more passes blocked than England in the tournament (50).

Italy: The problem of through-balls

Andrea Soncin's Italy scripted history by reaching their first semifinal at a major tournament since 1997. Experienced Juventus striker Cristiana Girelli scored twice to stage a comeback against an uninspiring Norway.

Italy's campaign has been gritty. They have showcased their best and their worst, often at the same time. Le Azzurre have scored a goal in each of their four games so far, though they have only scored multiple goals once and lack real goal-scoring options apart from Girelli.

Italy have resorted to a direct style, finding the vertical outlet with a long ball. Only England (215) have completed more long balls than Italy (153), but Le Azzurre boast the best long-ball completion rate in the tournament (60.1%).

Soncin's side has played direct balls to Girelli, who has shown imperious aerial ability. She has won the most aerial duels in the tournament (15) and has a 79% win rate.

Cristiana Girelli and Eleonora Goldoni celebrate after the win over Norway. Image Photo Agency/Getty Images

The problems for Italy persist in gaps in defense. Soncin's side has shapeshifted between using a back four and a back five interchangeably during the game. Switching has often left gaps behind the wing backs, who are pushed high to support attacking play.

Teams have targeted this space with incisive passing. No side has conceded more through-balls than Italy in the competition (16), often resulting in good chances. This, coupled with their lack of front-footed approach without the ball, has often allowed the opposition to pick their options. Opponents have recorded an 82% pass completion rate against Italy, the third-highest such figure in the tournament.

Le Azzurre have often invited teams to press them in their own third, looking to bait and play the ball over the top. Opponents have attempted 10 tackles in the attacking third against Italy, the most against any remaining side in the tournament. The effect can also be seen in their passing accuracy of 75%, the lowest of any of the semifinalists.

Spain: Speed and set pieces

Spain have looked a formidable side so far. They have scored the most goals in the tournament (16) and have conceded the fewest of any remaining side (3).

The world champions have controlled the ball and the territory in all of their games, and 37% of their open-play touches have come in the attacking third, the highest share for any side. Their midfield is blessed with multiple Ballon d'Or winners, who offer defensive and offensive stability.

Beside this, coach Montse Tome has a plethora of goal-scoring options. Four players have registered multiple goals in the competition for Spain (the most), with Esther González leading the pack with four.

Spain maintains a near monopoly on the ball, averaging a tournament high of 73.5% possession, making it difficult for opponents to generate opportunities against them. The opposition has registered just 35 touches inside Spain's penalty box, the fewest any side has allowed in this tournament.

Esther González is Spain's leading scorer. Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Despite the seemingly herculean task, there are areas to exploit against La Roja. With the full backs pushed up in their possession play, having two quick players to pin the center backs and run the channels is one such play.

This was used by Italy, resulting in a couple of opportunities thanks to runs from Sofia Cantore and was the primary idea behind coach Pia Sundhage opting for a front two of Sydney Schertenleib and Iman Beney. With the center back pairing often lacking recovery speed, these opportunities appear during the game.

Another aspect where teams can look to hurt Spain is from set pieces. Belgium found success targeting the tallest player in the box, and Italy also caused some problems with it. Though the Spaniards don't lack in physicality, their aerial win rate is the lowest of any remaining side in the tournament (45%) (with a caveat of having contested the fewest duels).

Germany: The lack of control

Germany produced a valiant effort, defending with 10 players against a dynamic French attack for more than 100 minutes. They became the first side in Women's Euros history to stage a comeback with fewer players.

The eight-time champions have not hit their pre-tournament stride yet. Often, they rely on their incredible wide players with two-way influence, Klara Bühl and Jule Brand. The duo have been at the forefront of driving the possession forward, taking on players and creating opportunities. No side has recorded more carries into the penalty area than Germany (40).

Bühl and Brand rank in the top five for progressive carries (38 and 16, respectively) and completed take-ons (17 and 11 respectively). No player has won more tackles than OL Lyonnes' Brand for Germany (10), with eight of her 14 attempts coming in the defensive third.

The problems for Germany exist in the midfield and a makeshift defense. Between a suspension for veteran center back Kathrin Hendrich, injury to captain and only right back Giulia Gwinn and fitness concerns over Sarai Linder, Christian Wück's side is paper thin at the back.

Jule Brand, left, celebrates with a teammate after scoring against Poland. SEBASTIEN BOZON/AFP via Getty Images

These problems are only amplified by Sjoeke Nüsken's suspension due to accumulation of yellow cards. The Chelsea midfielder is the joint top goal scorer for the Germans, having scored in back-to-back games. She ranks in the top three for multiple offensive and defensive metrics for Germany, including shots, touches in the penalty box and recoveries.

The German midfield, by design, has lacked control in this tournament. It has struggled to retain and circulate possession and has been overrun quite easily. These issues were exposed against Sweden, who put four past Wück's side by overloading the wide areas, and they will persist given the lack of options to fix them.

Manufacturing numerical advantages in wide areas is a simple tactic to hurt an often-retreating German defense. With the wide players shouldering a massive two-way load, it's easy to catch them out of shape.