Manchester United have announced the signing of forward Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford for a transfer fee sources told ESPN was worth in excess of £70 million ($94m).

The 25-year old joins on a long-term deal and becomes United's second signing of the summer after they brought in striker Matheus Cunha from Wolves.

Mbeumo could make his debut for United during their three-match preseason tour of the United States. Ruben Amorim's side are set to fly to the U.S. on Tuesday ahead of playing three games during stops in Chicago, New York and Atlanta.

After six years at Brentford, the Cameroon international leaves with 70 goals and 51 assists in 242 appearances for the club.

United were in negotiations to sign for Mbeumo for several weeks, with sources telling ESPN that Brentford made it clear during negotiations that they value Mbeumo above the £62.5 million paid for Cunha.

According to sources, there's some frustration at United at how Brentford handled the negotiations.

They believe Brentford's valuation changed repeatedly and at one point it was as high at £70m plus £7m in add-ons.

Some United sources believe that Brentford put pressure on Mbeumo to reject United in favour of Newcastle or Tottenham and were keen for the forward to reduce his personal terms to allow for a larger club-to-club offer.

United were also made aware of interest from Arsenal and a late move by Chelsea to hijack the deal.

Brentford sources, meanwhile, believe United purposely negotiated a high wage with Mbeumo to convince him to move to Old Trafford before offering lower than expected transfer fees during formal negotiations.

