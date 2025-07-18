Take a look at who Wrexham's rumoured record-breaking transfer is, and why they are willing to spend big on the 24-year-old from Empoli. (1:04)

Wrexham continued preparations for their latest promotion push with the signing of New Zealand international defender Liberato Cacace from Italian side Empoli.

The club announced Friday that Cacace had joined on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee, which British media reports say eclipses the Welsh club's previous record of £2 million ($2.7 million) paid for Sam Smith in January.

The 24-year-old left-back leaves Empoli after three years, following their relegation from Serie A last season. He now joins a Wrexham team that have achieved three-straight promotions under Hollywood co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney to reach England's second-tier Championship.

"I'm absolutely delighted to sign for this historic Club, and I just can't wait to get started," Cacace said in a statement.

"Looking from the outside, what they are creating here is something I want to be part of. The family they have here -- it's a tight-knit Club and that enticed me.

"I had a great phone call with the manager, and after that I really wanted to sign."

The signing comes as Wrexham continue their preseason tour of Australia and New Zealand, where they will play Wellington Phoenix in the New Zealand capital on Saturday.

Cacace, who began his career with Wellington, has won 33 caps for New Zealand.

"We are delighted to welcome Libby to Wrexham and look forward to integrating him with the squad on our return home," Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson said.

Wrexham begin the Championship season, and their attempts to earn promotion to the Premier League, away at Southampton on Aug. 9.