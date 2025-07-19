Mark Ogden wonders what Manchester United will do to solve their goalkeeping crisis, with André Onana set to miss the start of the season with an injury. (1:46)

Ruben Amorim admitted Manchester United lacked pace and need to improve in the final third, as they began their preseason campaign with a goalless draw against Leeds.

United, who scored just 44 goals in the entirety of last season in the Premier League, were again toothless up front, despite a first showing for new signing Matheus Cunha after his £62.5 million ($83.8m) move from Wolves.

Cunha started the match as the left attacking midfielder, with Bruno Fernandes sitting deeper, in a combination Amorim made clear was not where he wants it to be.

Bryan Mbeumo is set to join the club from Brentford and the Portuguese manager will hope the Cameroon international can provide the pace that sparks United into life.

Amorim told MUTV: "We have a lack of pace. Especially in the middle of the park, you can feel it's hard to bring the ball.

"We created chances. We have a lot to do but it was a first test against a Premier League team with two different teams, a good test.

Matheus Cunha struggled to make an impact on his Manchester United debut Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

"Matheus Cunha showed what we need, a player in between the lines who is really aggressive. We watched that during last season for a different team. We expect the same thing.

"You can see the connection with him and Bruno Fernandes is still not there. But it will be a good connection, because you can put a player like Kobbie Mainoo or Mason Mount there. We need to increase our quality in the final third."

Marcus Rashford is one of five players the club are hoping will leave this summer, with links emerging over a move to Barcelona.

Despite having such a large number of players looking to leave though, Amorim was adamant that team morale is strong.

"The environment is really good, of course sometimes we are going to struggle, but what I felt in the first moment is that if we are going to struggle, we will struggle together," he added.

"That is the beginning of everything, then we have to put the quality.

"This club is not just about the effort, it's about the quality -- we have to win games."

Despite the positive stance from Amorim though, he Acknowledged the need for his squad to iron out the kinks ahead of their tour to the U.S.

United will play West Ham, Bournemouth and Everton between July 26 and Aug. 3 in the U.S., before they host Serie A side Fiorentina at Old Trafford on Aug. 9 to finish preseason.

"We need to create that bond between everybody [on the United States tour] - not just between the players but the staff," he said.

"All the changes are stopping. We need to leave that as a group.

"We have a lot to improve, the speed of the game, all of the details. We need to improve."