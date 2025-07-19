Open Extended Reactions

South Africa goalkeeper Andile Dlamini was the hero with two crucial saves as the reigning champions defeated Senegal 4-2 on penalties following a 0-0 draw in their Women's Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal in Oujda on Saturday.

Bambanani Mbane scored the decisive penalty after 5-foot-5 stopper Dlamini had twice saved from Nguenar Ndiaye and Meta Kande, who had been brought on expressly to take a spotkick.

Karabo Dhlamini, Tiisetso Makhubela and Gabriela Salgado successfully converted for Banyana Banyana, who will now meet tournament favourites Nigeria in Tuesday's semifinal in Casablanca.

The standout moment of a low-key contest was an extended VAR check for a supposed Banyana Banyana penalty in the second period of extra time, with referee Shahenda Saad Ali El Maghrabi taking the best part of five minutes to determine that no spotkick should be awarded after Hildah Magaia was brought down in the box.

Senegal served early warning of their direct threat, with Andile Dlamini forced into point blank-saves to deny Nguenar Ndiaye inside the first three minutes, as Banyana Banyana's diminutive centrebacks clearly looked uncomfortable with the power and height of the Senegal forwards.

The Teranga Lionesses's threat was clear, with towering duo Mama Diop and stand-in captain Korka Fall seeking to pressure and impose themselves on the South Africa defensive line.

However, for all of their physical presence, Senegal's forwards' ball mastery was lacking during the first half, and coupled with the unconvincing goalkeeping of Adji Ndiaye, gave South Africa the opportunity to grow into the contest.

Repeatedly, Ndiaye, who needlessly conceded the penalty from which Morocco scored their winner in the final group game, proved error-prone with her touch and decision-making. Notably, she allowed Jermaine Seoposenwe in for a one on one in the 22nd minute when her heavy, heavy touch gifted the ball to the onrushing Banyana star.

Seoposenwe, surprised herself at Ndiaye's gift, was guilty of poor control as well, allowing the chaotic keeper to close her down and neutralise the threat.

On another occasion, the local-based stopper gave Banyana a sniff of goal when spilling a routine cross, but was equal to Karabo Dhlamini's free kick late in the first half after Fikile Magama had been fouled on the edge of the box.

For all their energy and inventiveness, South Africa still lack conviction in the final third without their absent talisman Thembi Kgatlana. Seoposenwe was guilty of skewing a shot harmlessly wide from an acute angle in the 10th minute when she ought to have sought out a teammate, while Magaia, for all her energy, produced precious little of note until extra time.

By contrast, Senegal's Diop grew in authority as the half wore on, creating one decent opening for Haby Balde, and coming deeper to bring the ball down at will, turn and run directly towards the South African defenders with increasing frequency.

Senegal felt they ought to have had a penalty late in the first half when referee El Maghrabi consulted the Video Assistant Referee after a South African handball in the box, while underrated Balde increasingly emerged as a threat down the Lionesses' left with her relentless running and attempts on goal.

Despite Linda Motlhalo's neat passing and sharp movement from deep, Banyana's lack of creativity up front resulted in a second-half low on quality chances, although captain Refiloe Jane did send a thumping effort just over the crossbar after the break as she sought to influence proceedings.

One spell of pressure culminated with Magaia curling a decent left-footed effort right at Ndiaye just after the hour-mark, although Senegal served a reminder of their own threat when Nguenar Ndiaye fired straight at Dlamini from close range.

South Africa attempted to up the intensity as the game meandered towards the latter stages, but in truth, the passing exchanges typically led to long-range efforts seeking to catch out Ndiaye, rather than clear-cut openings.

Ten minutes from time, Lebohang Ramalepe should have done better when she failed to hit the target with a close-range header after arriving late to meet a fine Seoposenwe cross from the right side.

The best chance of a poor half fell to Diop, deep in stoppage time, but, unmarked in the Banyana box after bringing down a lofted set piece, she was only able to send the ball wide. In extra time, Ramalepe had the ball in the back of the net after thinking she'd beaten the Senegal offside trap, only for the lineswoman's flag to intervene, while Magaia forced a save from Ndiaye after a sharp interplay with Seoposenwe prised open the Lionesses' backline.

It was a sign of things to come, and with the introduction of Gabriela Salgado giving an extra gear to Banyana's attack, they created the opening which led to a penalty shout as Magaia was brought down in the box.

VAR appeared to determine that the Banyana player had made contact with her opposite number and then the ball, ensuring both sides got the opportunity to settle matters in a shootout. South Africa can now look forward to a meeting with old foe Nigeria in a rematch of the 2018 WAFCON final, with hosts Morocco set to face Ghana in the other semi.