Arsenal's preseason in Asia: Arteta's focus, transfers, ones to watch

Arsenal's preseason got underway in earnest on Saturday as the squad flew to Singapore. The Gunners will play three matches in Asia, wrapping up the tour with the first north London derby outside of the United Kingdom, against Tottenham Hotspur in Hong Kong at the end of the month.

Head coach Mikel Arteta has taken a 30-man group on what is Arsenal's first trip to the region in seven years, with the Gunners beginning preparations for what is another huge campaign for both manager and club.

Arteta won the FA Cup in 2020 but no silverware since despite steady and undeniable progress in that time. A positive preseason will help galvanize a fan base frustrated at watching their rivals lift trophies. They feel their time is now.

Arsenal's Asian tour fixtures

Wednesday: Arsenal vs. AC Milan , National Stadium, Singapore

July 27: Arsenal vs. Newcastle United, National Stadium, Singapore

July 31: Arsenal vs. Tottenham Hotspur, Kai Tak Stadium, Hong Kong

All games 7.30 p.m local (7.30 a.m. ET / 12.30 p.m. UK)

Goal of the preseason: Finding self-belief to go one better

Arsenal have been knocking on the door in the Premier League, finishing second in the past three seasons, but have now gone five years without a trophy. They are running out of excuses. Among Arteta's leading challenges is convincing this young group that they haven't reached their ceiling; that despite Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham winning silverware all around them, they are not consigned to a nearly men fate.

Their biggest issue is goals. Arsenal drew 14 league games last season (only Everton with 15 registered more), and their tally of 69 goals was way behind champions Liverpool (86) and only five better than Spurs, who finished the season in 17th place. With Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyökeres not yet officially a Gunner and Noni Madueke understandably given a break after his involvement at the Club World Cup with Chelsea, it is the existing crop of forwards who have to show they can kick on during the tour.

Transfers so far

Ins

Kepa Arrizabalaga (Chelsea, £5 million)

Martín Zubimendi (Real Sociedad, £51m)

Christian Nørgaard (Brentford, £15m)

Noni Madueke (Chelsea, £52m)

Outs

Jorginho (Flamengo, free)

Kieran Tierney (Celtic, free)

Nuno Tavares (Lazio, £4.3m)

Marquinhos (Cruzeiro, undisclosed)

Takehiro Tomiyasu (released)

Thomas Partey (released)

Star player to watch

Arsenal had hoped to have Gyökeres on the plane for their tour of Asia, but the Gunners departed on Saturday without their top summer target as talks continue with Sporting. So instead, the focus shifts to Zubimendi, whose £51m arrival from Real Sociedad is something of a coup considering Liverpool tried to sign the midfielder last summer and Manchester City also held an interest.

Zubimendi's task is likely to be anchoring a midfield three with Declan Rice and Martin Ødegaard pushing on ahead of him. There have been notable changes in Arsenal's midfield department with both Partey and Jorginho departing the club upon the expiry of their contracts at the end of last season. Zubimendi's key task will be helping the team establish the high level of control Arteta demands from his midfield.

Three prospects who could break out

Dowman is the 15-year-old prodigy everyone connected with Arsenal is talking about. Although unable to sign a professional contract until 2026, the attacking midfielder is set to be part of the club's touring squad as his elevation into the first-team environment is fast-tracked. Described by Arteta as a "big, big talent," Dowman trained with the first team for several months last season, having previously become the youngest scorer in the history of the UEFA Youth League at the age of 14 years, eight months and nine days. He finished last season registering 14 goals and three assists in his final seven matches playing for Arsenal's under-18s.

Another 15-year-old making the notable leap into first-team surroundings. A centre-back, Salmon is not necessarily expected to emerge quite as quickly as Dowman, but only Dowman and Ethan Nwaneri have played for Arsenal's under-21s in Premier League 2 at a younger age. Salmon views William Saliba as his role model and there are similarities in his game.

Andre Harriman-Annous

Turning 18 in December, Harriman-Annous is another player who has been training with the first team regularly during 2025. The young prospect is eligible to represent England or Nigeria at international level and has played as a winger, a striker and a No. 10.