Transfer rumors, news: Man United try to gazump Arsenal for Gyökeres

Manchester United have made a last-ditch attempt to steal Viktor Gyökeres from under the noses of Arsenal, while Liverpool are determined that Ibrahima Konaté will not join Real Madrid on a free transfer. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

Ibrahima Konaté joined Liverpool from RB Leipzig. Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

- It seemed certain that Viktor Gyökeres would be joining Arsenal from Sporting CP, but Manchester United are attempting to take advantage of a snag over the finer details of the deal by outbidding their Premier League rivals, according to Portuguese outlet A Bola. Arsenal have made an offer of €63.5 million, plus €10 million in bonuses, but Sporting are not happy with the structure of the add-ons -- Sporting want those objectives to be realistic and easily achieved. There are payments of €2.5 million based around 20 games, which Sporting are happy with, but not other clauses. Man United boss Ruben Amorim, who used to coach Gyökeres at Sporting, still feels there's a chance to win the race. A Bola says that Sporting want an achievable €80 million, which Man United have now go close to. However, the outlet says Gyökeres has made it clear to his club he still only wants to join Arsenal.

- Liverpool are not going to give up attempting to renew Ibrahima Konaté's contract, with L'Équipe reporting that they are concerned about interest from Real Madrid. Liverpool lost Trent Alexander-Arnold to the LaLiga giants this summer, receiving only a small fee because Real Madrid wanted to bring his registration forward for the start of the Club World Cup. The 26-year-old Konate has also moved into the final 12 months of his deal, meaning he can sign a pre-contract agreement with a club outside of England starting Jan. 1. However, while Liverpool have not yet been prepared to match the central defender's demands, the Premier League champions are determined he won't go the same route as Alexander-Arnold.

- Juventus have reached an agreement to sign Jadon Sancho from Manchester United, and the deal could be confirmed by Thursday. Tuttosport reports that the winger will sign a four-year contract worth €6 million plus bonuses. Juve have made an offer of £15 million, and they hope they can get the deal over the line by including a series of achievable add-ons to bump up the fee. As for exits, Fabrice Hawkins reports that United States star Timothy Weah has agreed to terms to complete a move to Marseille.

- Liverpool have reached an "outline agreement" with Eintracht Frankfurt over the proposed transfer of Hugo Ekitike, The Athletic reports. The next 24 hours are expected to be crucial, as there's still work to be done before the deal is formally wrapped up. ESPN sources revealed on Thursday that Liverpool were in advanced talks to sign the 23-year-old, who has already agreed to personal terms. The Premier League champions have already recruited fellow Bundesliga star Florian Wirtz this summer. Should all add-ons be met, the final transfer fee is expected to exceed the €95 million Eintracht received from Paris Saint-Germain for Randal Kolo Muani in 2023.

- Adam Wharton is set to stay at Crystal Palace for the 2025-26 season, making Liverpool favorites to sign him in the summer of 2026. The Sun on Sunday reports that Palace do not want to lose the midfielder, as Marc Guéhi and Eberechi Eze are likely to depart before the transfer deadline on Sept. 1. Tottenham Hotspur, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid are also looking at the 21-year-old. If he stays at Selhurst Park, Liverpool will be in a stronger position to make a move after prioritizing attacking changes ahead of the upcoming campaign.

- Vinícius Júnior's contract renewal at Real Madrid is "up in the air," according to the Diario AS front-page story on Sunday. The newspaper claims talks over a new deal have stalled since February, when the Brazil forward's camp told Madrid what he'd expect to earn. Vinícius' current contract expires in 2027, and the club would be reluctant to allow negotiations to drag on into next year, although interest from Saudi Arabia in the player appears to have diminished. The report adds that he wants a salary increase from €15m per year to €20m, making him the club's best-paid player.

- Kyle Walker-Peters has signed a three-year contract with West Ham United after leaving Southampton. Read

- Galatasaray are expected to make an opening offer for Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson "soon." Man City have already lined up Burnley stopper -- and former academy graduate -- James Trafford as his direct replacement. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Roma are in advanced talks to sign Brighton & Hove Albion forward Evan Ferguson. The framework of a season-long loan has now been agreed to, which includes a €40 million option to make the transfer permanent next summer. (Sky Sports)

- Inter Milan have rejected approaches from Manchester United and Atalanta for 20-year-old striker Francesco Pio Esposito. (Football Italia)

- England No. 1 Jordan Pickford is close to signing a four-year contract extension at Everton. (The Sun)

- Villarreal and Tottenham Hotspur are in contention to sign Arnaud Kalimuendo, a 23-year-old striker who plays for Stade Rennais. (L'Équipe)

- Bryan Mbeumo is expected to complete the second part of his Manchester United medical on Sunday. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Nottingham Forest are ready to rival Napoli for Bologna winger Dan Ndoye, with the Premier League club submitting a transfer offer. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Athletic Club have made a proposal to central defender Aymeric Laporte, who is to leave Al Nassr. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Manchester United are keen on signing Galatasaray midfielder Gabriel Sara. The Red Devils have put aside €30 million for the transfer this summer. (Aksam)

- Inter Milan want to complete a deal for Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman by the end of the month. (Football Italia)

- Serie A champions Napoli are planning to make a late play for Ademola Lookman, offering him a higher salary, but he has rejected the offer in favor of a move to the San Siro. (Corriere dello Sport)

- Oscar Gloukh is "getting closer" to joining Ajax from RB Salzburg in a permanent deal. The winger has been offered a contract at Ajax until 2030. (Nicolo Schira)

- Atlético Madrid want to sign center back Renato Veiga from Chelsea, but the Premier League club want a package worth at least €40 million. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Wolfsburg have made an offer of €10m-€12m for Rayo Vallecano right-back Andrei Ratiu, who is strongly linked with Barcelona. (Marca)

- Armand Lauriente's €20 million move to Sunderland is off, despite the winger having flown to England for a medical. (TMW)

- Fenerbahçe have agreed to terms with Paris Saint-Germain for the signings of Milan Skriniar and Marco Asensio. (Foot Mercato)

- Dayot Upamecano has told Bayern Munich he will only consider a new contract if there's a considerable salary increase. (L'Équipe)

- Bayern Munich will target Lille's Malick Fofana if they cannot get a deal over the line for Liverpool forward Luis Diaz. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has agreed to terms on a return to Marseille after being released by Al Qadsiah. (Foot Mercato)

- Chelsea are hoping to get a transfer fee of £20 million for Raheem Sterling -- if they can find a club who wants him. (The Sun on Sunday)

- Everton, Lille and Stade Rennais are linked with Rangers striker Hamza Igamane. (Foot Mercato)

- Marseille are closing in on an agreement to sign Feyenoord forward Igor Paixão. The final transfer fee is expected to be in the region of €35 million, alongside a host of additional performance-related add-ons. (Foot Mercato)

- Sunderland haven't given up on signing defender Bafodé Diakité despite having a bid rejected by Lille. Bournemouth's €30 million offer was also turned down, with Lille seeking €40 million. (Sunday Mirror)

- Positive talks have taken place between Parma and USA international Giovanni Reyna over a permanent transfer. The 22-year-old wants to leave Borussia Dortmund this summer. (Florian Plettenberg)

- Werder Bremen have made "significant progress" in their pursuit of 21-year-old Juventus winger Samuel Mbangula. A deal in the region of €12 million is now close to being struck. (Sacha Tavolieri)

- Flamengo have accepted Roma's €25 million (plus add-ons) bid for right back Wesley França. His arrival in Rome is now "just a matter of time." (Rudy Galetti)

- Former Manchester United defender Eric Bailly is set to sign a one-year contract with Saudi club Al Najma. (Ben Jacobs)

- Vélez Sarsfield center back Valentín Gómez is set to become a Real Betis player after a full agreement was reached over personal terms. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Wrexham's hopes of signing Patrick Bamford have been boosted after Leeds United boss Daniel Farke confirmed the striker is not in his plans this season. (Goal)