Open Extended Reactions

ZURICH -- England defender Jess Carter has said in a statement she has been subjecteded to racial abuse during Euro 2025 and as a result, she will be stepping back from social media for the rest of the tournament.

The Lionesses have also announced that as a group, they support their teammate and will no longer take the knee before matches as it "is clear we and football need to find another way to tackle racism."

And FA CEO Mark Bullingham has said the FA has contacted UK police "to ensure those responsible for this hate crime are brought to justice."

Carter has started all four of England's matches at Euro 2025, and was a key part of the squad at both Euro 2022 and the World Cup in 2023. But since the start of the tournament, she has been subjected to racist abuse on her social media platforms.

Carter, 27, put out a statement on her Instagram account on Sunday. "From the start of the tournament I have experienced a lot of racial abuse," she wrote. "Whilst I feel every fan is entitled to their opinion on performance and result I don't agree or think it's ok to target someone's appearance or race. As a result of this I will be taking a step back from social media and leaving it to a team to deal with.

"As ever I am grateful for all of the support from the genuine fans but I am taking this measure to protect myself in a bid to keep my focus on helping the team anyway I can. Hopefully speaking out will make the people writing this abuse think twice so that others won't have to deal with it.

"We have made some historic changes with this Lionesses squad that I am so proud to be a part of and my hope is that by speaking out about this it will make another positive change for all. I'm now looking forward and focusing on putting all of my energy into helping my team."

Jess Carter has started all four of England's matches at Euro 2025. Alex Caparros - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

The Lionesses had been taking the knee before matches in a united anti-racism message. But when they play Italy in their Euro 2025 semifinal on Tuesday, they will stand as a group instead. "We stand with Jess and all Lionesses players past and present who have suffered racism," they said as a group. "No one should have to endure such vile abuse, be that in football or any walk of life.

"Representing our country is the greatest honour. It is not right that while we are doing that, some of us are treated differently simply because of the colour of our skin.

"Until now, we have chosen to take the knee before matches. It is clear we and football need to find another way to tackle racism. We have agreed as a squad to remain standing before kick off on Tuesday.

"We hope the game can come together to see what more can be done. For now, we will return our total focus to an important semifinal. In the meantime, we know the FA are working with UK police and the appropriate bodies. Those behind this online poison must be held accountable."

- Women's Euro 2025 bracket, results and fixtures schedule

- Hamilton: Hampton the difference in bizarre shootout

And Bullingham has confirmed the FA is in contact with the social media platform where Carter was subjected to racial abuse, while the FA has referred this to the police. "Our priority is Jess and giving her all the support she needs," Bullingham said. "We strongly condemn those responsible for this disgusting racism.

"As soon as we were made aware of the racist abuse Jess received, we immediately contacted UK police. They are in touch with the relevant social media platform, and we are working with police to ensure those responsible for this hate crime are brought to justice.

"Regrettably, this is not the first time this has happened to an England player, so we had measures in place to allow us to respond quickly and where possible provide information to support any potential police action.

"We will continue to discuss with the relevant authorities and social media companies about what more can and should be done to prevent this abhorrent abuse."

Carter's domestic team Gotham FC released their own statement, saying: "We are heartbroken and outraged by the racist abuse directed at Jess Carter. Jess is not only a world-class football player - she is a role model, a leader and a valued part of our Gotham FC family.

"At Gotham, we believe in a culture of mutual respect and remain committed to building a game -- and a community -- where everyone feels safe, respected and celebrated.

There is no place for racism in our sport. We stand with Jess, and we deeply appreciate the support for Jess from the Lionesses and England's Football Association as they compete at the UEFA Women's Championship."

England defender Lotte Wubben-Moy said: "Another tournament goes by where we see the same disgusting racist abuse. It is unacceptable for any person to be subject to this or any kind of abuse. The issue goes beyond sport. But what is being done about it? On the very platforms we post on? I will not continue to feed the very platform that enables abuse with no consequence."