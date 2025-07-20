Open Extended Reactions

United States international Tim Weah has joined Marseille from Juventus on an initial loan deal with an obligation for a permanent transfer, the clubs announced Wednesday.

For Weah, the move marks a return to Ligue 1 after previous spells at Lille and Paris Saint-Germain. The 25-year-old, who can play as a winger or at full-back, joined Juventus from Lille in 2023 but started just 18 Serie A games last season.

It also sees him follow in the footsteps of his father, former Ballon d'Or winner George Weah, who had a short spell at Marseille between 2000 and 2001.

"Timothy Weah has a passion that doesn't dazzle, but lights his way with humility and determination," Marseille said in a statement. "Far from being in the shadows, he has become a discreet light in his own right, determined to make a name for himself."

Sources told ESPN that Juventus were eager to offload Weah in order make space for new signings.

Juventus agreed to transfer Weah to Premier League club Nottingham Forest earlier this summer, but Weah rejected the move.

"From a young kid dreaming of the big stage, to wearing the black and white of Juventus, thank you for making that dream real," Weah posted on Instagram. "I'll forever be grateful to this club, my teammates, the fans, and the beautiful city of Torino."

Weah joins a Marseille side that will feature in the Champions League after finishing runners-up behind PSG in Ligue 1 last season.

Weah has made 44 appearances for the U.S. men's nation team, but did not feature at this summer's Gold Cup due to Juventus' participation in the Club World Cup. He made only one 45-minute appearance at the competition in the U.S. as Juventus exited in the round of 16.