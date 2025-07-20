Open Extended Reactions

United States midfielder Gio Reyna has completed his transfer to Borussia Mönchengladbach from Bundesliga rivals Borussia Dortmund, the clubs announced Saturday.

The 22-year-old has signed a three-year contract through the summer of 2028.

For Reyna, it means an end to his six-year stay at Dortmund, where he began his professional career after leaving New York City FC's academy.

It represents a fresh start for Reyna after his initial sizable promise was stalled by a series of injuries and a struggle for first-team minutes.

"Borussia are a fantastic, big club," said Reyna in a statement. "I'm delighted that the transfer has been able to be completed and am looking forward to getting to know everyone here, as well as tackling the upcoming games together."

Reyna made just three starts in Germany's Bundesliga last season having spent the second half of the previous campaign on loan at Premier League side Nottingham Forest.

While he was part of the Dortmund squad that reached the quarterfinals of this summer's Club World Cup, Reyna made only one 12-minute substitute appearance. His participation in the tournament nonetheless meant he missed out on the U.S. men's national team squad for the Concacaf Gold Cup.

Reyna, the son of former U.S. midfielder Claudio Reyna, has won 32 caps for the USMNT and scored eight goals. With only a solitary substitute appearance since Mauricio Pochettino took over as coach last year, Reyna will now be hoping that the move to Gladbach can rejuvenate his career and earn him a place in the U.S. squad for next summer's World Cup on home soil.

He joins a Gladbach side that finished 10th in the Bundesliga last season and kicks off the new campaign at home to Hamburg on Sunday.

"Gio brings plenty of experience with him, in addition to being a young player with plenty of potential," said Roland Virkus, Borussia's managing director for sport. "We have been monitoring him for a while now and are convinced that he has the qualities needed to help us on the pitch.

"He's familiar with the Bundesliga and can play at a number of different positions in attack."