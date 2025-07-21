MLS Power Rankings: Philadelphia jumps Miami into first place

Kevin De Bruyne explains why he chose to join Napoli despite having "loads of offers" for his signature. (1:27)

The 2025 MLS season is firmly underway, which means it's time for ESPN's Power Rankings.

Who's climbing the table, and who's in free fall? Our writers studied the action from across the weekend to order all 30 teams in the league. Let's dive in.

Previous ranking: 2

Following a midweek win against CF Montréal, the Union headed to Texas on short rest for a matchup with the Houston Dynamo. While Bradley Carnell rotated much of his lineup, the Union still earned a point from a 1-1 draw. It wasn't a glamorous outing, but Saturday night reminded us all of a simple truth: Philadelphia sure is difficult to beat.

Previous ranking: 1

Between a midweek loss at the hands of FC Cincinnati and a brutal start on the road against the New York Red Bulls that saw them trailing inside 15 minutes, it looked as if Inter Miami were up against the ropes. Then Lionel Messi pulled out one of the best assists you'll ever see and added a brace, to boot, in a 5-1 win. No team in MLS history has been able to flip the script the way Miami does.

play 1:13 Lionel Messi's big night leads Inter Miami past Red Bulls

Previous ranking: 3

Nashville rebounded from its defeat to Inter Miami last weekend with a two-win week, first topping the Columbus Crew in resounding fashion (3-0) on Wednesday and then besting Toronto FC 1-0 on Saturday. BJ Callaghan's team has lost only once since April.

Previous ranking: 4

Starting two rookies in the middle of the backline against a strong Vancouver Whitecaps team wasn't anybody in San Diego's idea of an ideal situation on Saturday night. Still, both got on the scoresheet: Manu Duah's own goal put Vancouver ahead in the 40th minute before Ian Pilcher leveled things in the second half in a 1-1 draw.

Previous ranking: 5

No longer do Columbus Crew fans have to wait for Dániel Gazdag's first goal in black-and-yellow. The team's designated player converted from the spot in a 2-1 win over D.C. United on Saturday night and will now turn his attention to getting on the board in open play.

Previous ranking: 6

Perhaps riding high from a 3-0 win over Inter Miami on Wednesday, it took Cincinnati all the way until the 87th minute to secure a 1-0 win over Salt Lake. It was far from a perfect outing, but Luca Orellano's goal righted all their wrongs.

Previous ranking: 9

While a 3-2 win over the Earthquakes is something to be celebrated, that Jordan Morris left the field in the first half with yet another injury is bad news for the Sounders. Their depth has been -- and will continue to be -- tested.

Previous ranking: 7

Even with Pedro Vite's departure to Pumas in Liga MX, the Caps stood strong to earn a 1-1 draw on the road at San Diego on Saturday. With their international contingent bedded back into the team and a summer transfer window ahead, things are looking up for Vancouver ... if it can replace Vite.

Previous ranking: 8

All three points were there for the taking for Minnesota, which led Portland by a goal heading into second-half stoppage time. Failure to properly defend the second phase of a set piece, though, allowed Omir Fernández to equalize and end the game at 1-1.

Previous ranking: 10

El Tráfico delivered yet again Saturday night, with LAFC and the LA Galaxy playing to a 3-3 draw. Steve Cherundolo and his players will regret blowing a two-goal lead, but was anyone at BMO Stadium truly surprised that the rivalry clash turned into one of the games of the season?

play 1:14 LA Galaxy draw LAFC after late rally

Previous ranking: 11

Orlando picked up its first win of July by beating New England 2-1 on the road on Saturday. Martín Ojeda's brace fueled the victory, and his production has carried the Lions for long spells of 2025.

Previous ranking: 14

Charlotte doesn't seem to be missing Patrick Agyemang after facilitating his move to Derby County. Striker Idan Toklomati, 20, has scored in four of his past six games and helped spearhead a 3-2 victory over Atlanta United on Saturday.

Previous ranking: 12

Stuck in a bit of a rough patch, the Quakes haven't won a game since the end of April. Though they've created real chances all throughout July, including in their matchup with Seattle over the weekend, their defensive frailties have come back to bite. Look no further than a 3-2 loss to the Sounders for evidence of that fact.

Previous ranking: 15

The Fire did exactly what they were supposed to do against CF Montréal: They took care of business on the road, besting their Eastern Conference opponents 2-0. The performance was nothing to write home about, but the three points count all the same.

Previous ranking: 16

The Red Bulls were humbled by Miami, losing 5-1 on their home turf over the weekend. Despite taking an early lead and camping out in Miami's half of the field, a moment of magic from Messi turned the game on its head. Sandro Schwarz's team never recovered.

Previous ranking: 19

On a bye this past weekend after a wild midweek draw with the Seattle Sounders, the Rapids have scored six total goals in their past two games. The attack is starting to click.

Previous ranking: 17

New York City couldn't earn anything more than a point in its last game before DP reinforcement Nicolás Fernández is eligible to debut. Finishing in a 1-1 deadlock with Kansas City isn't a result to be proud of, but it's easy to look to a brighter future with more attacking firepower.

Previous ranking: 13

Though a last-ditch goal from Omir Fernández rescued a 1-1 draw for Portland against Minnesota at Providence Park, the Timbers' injury issues have derailed them in recent weeks. They have only one win in their past six games.

Previous ranking: 18

On a bye over the weekend after a 2-1 midweek win over the LA Galaxy, Austin FC will welcome the best of MLS to town for the league's All-Star Game on Wednesday.

Previous ranking: 21

Though the Dynamo failed to earn all three points in a 1-1 draw with the Philadelphia Union, the highlight of Saturday night's match was former Union midfielder Jack McGlynn scoring a penalty against his old team and kissing his new badge in celebration. There's no love lost between McGlynn and Philadelphia.

Previous ranking: 22

Even with Lucho Acosta nowhere to be found, Dallas cruised to a 3-0 win over St. Louis in Texas. Saturday marked FC Dallas' second regular-season win since April. It's safe to say they needed to put points on the board.

Previous ranking: 20

RSL's five-game unbeaten streak came to an end with a 1-0 loss to Cincinnati. Though the attack struggled to generate clear-cut chances, Pablo Mastroeni's team mostly defended with cohesion against a talented opponent. That, at least, is encouraging.

Previous ranking: 25

At multiple points Saturday night, it looked as the Galaxy were down and out against their crosstown rival. But, in the true spirit of El Tráfico, they fought back to earn a 3-3 draw courtesy of a 97th-minute equalizer from captain Maya Yoshida.

Previous ranking: 23

A 2-1 defeat to Orlando City made it eight straight games without a win and six losses in those eight games for the Revs. Caleb Porter's team can't figure out which end is up right now.

Previous ranking: 24

Kansas City showed some much-needed defensive bite against New York City on Saturday, doing well to close down space in its midblock and limit the visitor's chances in a 1-1 draw.

play 1:12 Sporting KC, NYCFC play to 1-1 draw

Previous ranking: 29

Though a midweek win against San Diego provided hope for a Toronto squad in desperate need of just that, a 1-0 loss to Nashville on Saturday brought Robin Fraser & Co. right back down to earth.

Previous ranking: 28

Up against a bottom-three defensive team in MLS based on FBref's xG allowed per 90 minutes metric, Montréal couldn't manage a goal in a 2-0 loss to the Chicago Fire. It's hard to sum up its season better than that.

Previous ranking: 26

A 3-0 loss to FC Dallas on Saturday marked St. Louis' eighth defeat in the past 11 games. The issues have spanned multiple coaches and multiple competitions, making it clear that there's plenty of work for the front office.

Previous ranking: 27

Holding a rare lead heading into halftime, Atlanta promptly gave up that lead and proceeded to lose to Charlotte 3-2 in front of the home crowd. A bad season got even worse for the Five Stripes.

Previous ranking: 30

Between getting roundly outplayed by the Crew, and Aaron Herrera jogging straight to the tunnel after being sent off in the 89th minute, Saturday was a not a good day for D.C. United.