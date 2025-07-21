Open Extended Reactions

SINGAPORE -- Mikel Arteta has vowed Arsenal will make further signings in the transfer market and hinted at more new arrivals joining their preseason tour to Asia as talks continue with Sporting CP over a move for Viktor Gyökeres.

Arsenal landed in Singapore on Sunday ahead of friendlies against AC Milan and Newcastle United before heading to Hong Kong where they will play Tottenham Hotspur on July 31.

A trio of new faces -- Martín Zubimendi, Christian Nørgaard and Kepa Arrizabalaga -- are all part of the 30-man travelling squad while £52 million ($70m) acquisition Noni Madueke has been given a break following his involvement with Chelsea at the Club World Cup.

Mikel Arteta has added several new faces to his Arsenal squad already this summer. Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Negotiations are ongoing over Gyökeres with sources telling ESPN the clubs have agreed an initial fee of around €63m but further conversations are required to finalise the details of around €10m in performance-related add-ons.

Asked specifically about Gyökeres, Arteta said: "I cannot comment on any player who is not part of our group yet. When we have something concrete to offer in any case to any player we will do that.

"There's still a long time in the window. and we are seeking still, in terms of numbers, we are short and we have to improve the depth and quality of the squad. We are constantly looking in the market. Until that happens, focus on the players we have and focus on them and I'm very pleased with what I have seen in the last 10-15 days.

"It's like shaking the tree again. Bringing new faces, they bring new excitement, new energy as well. We signed very important players as well. I think everybody feels that the heights have to go to different level and it's what we are seeking."

Arsenal are also closing in on a move worth around £17m for Valencia centre-back Cristhian Mosquera as the Gunners look to end a five-year wait for silverware after finishing second in each of the past three Premier League seasons.

"They are fully convinced [they can win something]," Arteta said. "The good thing is I don't have to convince them. They know how good they are and how close we have been.

"At the end it is those details that make you make the next step which we all want. It's just working on them and realising where they are.

"The basic things that we need to have throughout the season to put us in the best competitive opportunities and chances to have the biggest probability to achieve our goals. That is daily work. That is a responsibility in each individual as well."

Arsenal were forced to delay their first training session in Singapore due to heavy rainstorms in the area. They face Milan at the country's National Stadium on Wednesday.