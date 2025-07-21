Arsenal's 2025-26 away kit dazzles with a flash of lightning

Open Extended Reactions

Arsenal's away kit for the 2025-26 season draws inspiration from the famous Royal Arsenal Gatehouse lightning bolt. adidas

They may be on the other side of the world for their pre-season tour of Asia but that hasn't stopped Arsenal from officially rolling out their new away kit for the 2025-26 campaign.

The Gunners are due to play AC Milan, Newcastle and old foes Tottenham during a mini three-match cluster of exhibition games in Singapore, during which they will be handing a debut to their new change strip, which the club first teased with a semi-cryptic Instagram post shared over the weekend.

Once again, Arsenal have returned to their ever-popular 1995-96 "lightning strike" away kit for inspiration with the 2025-26 version featuring similar dark blue base colors and a jagged graphic overlaid in a brighter shade.

Much like their "bruised banana" away kit of 1991-93, the Gunners regularly reference their classic lightning jersey, with 2021-22's navy and teal zigzag third kit being the most recent example of the cult design being recycled.

The lightning motif was actually originally conceived as a reference to the coat of arms found on the facade to the Royal Arsenal Gatehouse building in Woolwich, south east London, which dates from 1828 -- around 60 years before a group of munitions workers would go onto found the factory football team that would eventually become Arsenal FC.

Rather than the matte turquoise of the original 1990s design, the modern lightning visual has a two-tone "bolt" which lends the shirt a metallic shimmer, with the dark navy and bold red trim offering welcome splotches of contrast to the mix.

The Gunners' will be wearing their new away shirt on the pitch for the first time when they face Milan at Singapore's National Stadium on July 23.