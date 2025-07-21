Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens reflect on Luka Madrid's career at Real Madrid after his last game for the club. (2:11)

New signings Luka Modric and Mexico striker Santiago Gimenez will not be part of AC Milan's preseason tour across the Asia-Pacific region.

Milan coach Massimiliano Allegri has taken 26 players for the tour that will see the side play three friendlies in nine days. They take on Arsenal on Wednesday in Singapore before facing Premier League winners Liverpool three days later in Hong Kong.

Milan end the tour against Perth Glory on July 31 in Australia.

Modric, 39, is currently on holiday having played for Real Madrid at the Club World Cup. The Croatian midfielder joined Milan as a free agent last week after leaving Madrid as the most decorated player in their history with 28 titles.

Luka Modric joined AC Milan after 13 years at Real Madrid. Giuseppe Cottini/AC Milan via Getty Images

"We look forward to seeing him on August 4," Allegri said of Modric ahead of his team's preseason tour. "He is a champion and will raise the technical and leadership level."

Gimenez is also set to report for preseason training on Aug. 4. The Mexico international is on holiday having helped his national team win the 10th Gold Cup trophy earlier this month.

Gimenez scored five goals in 14 league appearances for Milan since joining the club in February from Feyenoord. Milan finished eighth in Serie A last season and missed out on a spot in Europe.

"Our main aim is to return to play in the Champions League, which will not be easy because there are very well-equipped and competitive teams in Italy," Allegri said.

Allegri recently returned to Milan for a second stint to replace the sacked Sérgio Conceição. He guided Milan to the league title in 2011.