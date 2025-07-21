Nedum Onuoha discusses if Chelsea can build off their Club World Cup success once the Premier League starts back up. (1:29)

Real Madrid and several other clubs in Europe and South America are in favor of holding the revamped Club World Cup every two years to increase their revenue, but FIFA sees this as an impossibility, various sources told ESPN.

There has been no official request so far but the sources add that during the recent tournament in the United States, executives from several major clubs discussed this possibility with FIFA representatives.

FIFA is happy with the outcome of the new tournament but currently considers a new Club World Cup in just two years to be "unfeasible" and is preparing for the next one to be held in 2029.

FIFA distributed $1 billion among the teams participating in the recent Club World Cup, and sources believe that it is not feasible to generate that amount every two years.

Madrid, who reached the semifinals, took home $82.5 million, and Chelsea generated $114.6m in revenue as the champion.

In addition, sources said that FIFA believes holding the Club World Cup every two years would mean conflict with UEFA that is not in its interests, and they also see it as very difficult to fit this possibility into the already demanding current football calendar.

Sources told ESPN that FIFA is working on the idea of organising another Club World Cup in 2029.

The source told ESPN that Qatar would be one of the potential candidate countries to host this tournament.

Qatar already hosted the 2022 FIFA World Cup and has the financing and infrastructure necessary to host.

However, the calendar works against them as it would have to be played in December due to the hot weather.

Last year, then-Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti initially said the club would not participate in the revamped Club World Cup, telling Italian newspaper Il Gornale: "One single Real Madrid game is worth €20 million, and FIFA want to give us that amount for the entire competition. Negative. Just like us, other clubs will refuse the invitation."

LaLiga president Javier Tebas has been an outspoken critic of FIFA's revamped Club World Cup.