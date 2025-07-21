Italian midfield Annamaria Serturini believes her side "deserve" to be in the Euro 2025 semifinal against defending champions England. (1:04)

England captain Leah Williamson trained with the team on Monday in a big boost to the squad ahead of their Euro 2025 semifinal against Italy on Tuesday.

Williamson limped off with an ankle injury late in Thursday's dramatic quarterfinal victory over Sweden which was decided by a penalty shootout.

Although there had been questions around Williamson's fitness, England defender Esme Morgan said the team were "very optimistic Leah will be fine."

Williamson captained England to their Euro 2022 triumph but after missing the 2023 World Cup through injury, she has captained the Lioneses once again in Switzerland.

Jess Carter, who on Sunday announced she would be stepping back from social media after she was the target of racist abuse, also trained.

The Lionesses announced as a group, they support Carter and will no longer take the knee before matches as it "is clear we and football need to find another way to tackle racism."

Football Association CEO Mark Bullingham said the FA has contacted UK police "to ensure those responsible for this hate crime are brought to justice."

"We stand with Jess. We stand with every player and every individual who has suffered from racist abuse." FIFA president Gianni Infantino said in a statement. "No player should be discriminated against in any way, they should be free to be at their very best on the pitch.

"In this instance, we will be offering our support with any further action required, as well as sharing data for appropriate action to be taken against any perpetrators."

Defending champions England are appearing in their sixth consecutive European Championship semifinal.