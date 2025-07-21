A goalless draw between two archrivals has seen Indonesia advance to the ASEAN U-23 Championship semifinals while Malaysia have been eliminated. (1:04)

The latest chapter in one of Southeast Asia's fiercest rivalries might have ended in a draw on Monday, but it is Indonesia who will come away with the bragging rights and -- more crucially -- the spoils over Malaysia.

With a spot in the ASEAN U-23 Championship semifinals up for grabs, the equation in Group A was simple enough for both teams.

Having racked up earlier wins over Brunei Darussalam and Philippines to sit top of the group heading into the tie, Indonesia only needed to avoid defeat to seal their progress into the semifinals.

For Malaysia, it was equally straightforward albeit a far greater ask.

Given the possibility of a three-way tie for top spot, with Philippines also in the reckoning, the Malaysians knew they had to win by two goals to stand any chance of advancing.

Ultimately, Malaysia had given themselves too much to do at the business end of the group stage, as Indonesia rather comfortably played out a 0-0 draw at Gelora Bung Karno to book their place in the last four and condemn the old enemy to a disappointing early elimination.

The damage to Malaysia's campaign was certainly inflicted on them right at the start, with a shock 2-0 loss to Philippines eventually leaving them with too big a mountain to climb -- even if they discover some sort of groove with a 7-1 rout of minnows Brunei last time out.

When it mattered most, Malaysia just lacked that extra bit of quality usually needed to decide tight contests and, perhaps more importantly, a killer instinct that comes with experience.

As was the case against Philippines, Malaysia failed to show any real urgency against Indonesia even though they were the ones who needed to go all out for goals.

They allowed the opposition to dominate possession and it was instead the hosts who created the better opportunities.

Group A GP W D L GD PTS 1 - Indonesia (Q) 3 2 1 0 +9 7 2 - Philippines (X) 3 2 0 1 +3 6 3 - Malaysia (E) 3 1 1 1 +4 4 4 - Brunei (E) 3 0 0 3 -16 0 1st and best 2nd-placed qualifies for semifinals

Malaysia's hopes could even have been over by the 58th minute if not for goalkeeper Zulhimi Sharani pulling off a smart reflex save to deny a point-blank range effort by Jens Raven, who did have a tougher outing after scoring six against Brunei on the opening day.

While Malaysia cannot be faulted for endeavour, prominent names such as Fergus Tierney and Haqimi Azim Rosli, who would have been expected to lead the charge, simply cut frustrated figures chasing shadows in the attacking third.

It was left to Aliff Izwan down the right to provide any type of spark for the Malaysians, and he certainly tried his best with full-back Aiman Yusuf bombing forward in support.

The current difference in quality between the two rivals is perhaps best illustrated by the fact that Indonesia looked like they had another couple of gears to get into should it had been required.

Purely based on recent performances, Malaysia look to have taken a backward step given they at least finished fourth at the tournament back in 2023.

Instead, their place in the semifinals could just be taken by the side they faced when their campaign got off to miserable start last week.

Philippines could not have done any more -- but they will have to wait to discover if their efforts have been enough for a spot in the last four.

They held up their end of the bargain on Monday with a 2-0 win over Brunei through goals from Javier Mariona and Harry Nuñez.

While the margin of victory was not as handsome as that of Indonesia and Malaysia, it was still enough to see them finish second in Group A. They might even have found themselves already through if not for an unfortunate 1-0 loss to Indonesia on Friday, which only came courtesy of an own-goal.

Still, it is looking promising.

Barring major upsets, Vietnam and Thailand should pick up wins over Cambodia and Myanmar respectively on Tuesday to finish top of Groups B and C.

Given that would mean Cambodia and Myanmar both only have a point to their names, Philippines would comfortably be the best-performing runners-up and claim the final semi berth.

Should the unthinkable happen, the ranking of the second-placed teams which are tied will then go down to goal difference -- and that is where Philippines' hopes could come undone.

Vietnam (+3) and Thailand (+4) currently boast superior goal differences to Philippines, who are only at +1 given just the games against Malaysia and Indonesia are taken into account due to Group A having an additional team.

Of course, if either Cambodia or Myanmar can pull off an unfathomable upset, then they would arguably be deserving of their place in the semis solely by virtue of such a result.

For now, Philippines are on course to joining Indonesia in advancing from Group A -- and few would argue they would not be worthy semifinalists.