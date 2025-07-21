Open Extended Reactions

Manchester United are set to axe Alejandro Garnacho, Antony, Tyrell Malacia and Jadon Sancho from their squad for the preseason tour of the United States, sources have told ESPN.

The four players are available for transfer this summer and have been training away from their teammates at Carrington.

United have now decided they will stay behind in Manchester when the squad jets off to Chicago on Tuesday.

It's being billed by the club as another show of support for head coach Ruben Amorim, who has deemed the quartet surplus to requirements.

Ruben Amorim is set to leave the quartet of United's preseason tour of the U.S. Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

Last summer, manager Erik ten Hag was forced into an uneasy truce with Jadon Sancho, who travelled on tour despite a major falling out with the Dutchman.

This time, United have backed Amorim and agreed to leave Garnacho, Malacia, Sancho and Antony at home to avoid any unwanted distractions on the three-game trip to the United States.

Sources have told ESPN that United are willing to listen to cut-price offers for the group in an effort to offload them before the transfer deadline.

Antony has been linked with Real Betis, where he had a successful loan spell last season, and Atlético Madrid. Juventus are one of the clubs to have shown interest in Sancho.

Sources have told ESPN that Garnacho's preference is to stay in the Premier League. United quoted a fee of around £70 million ($94.4m) for the winger in January, but are now set to listen to offers closer to £40m.

United have already agreed to allow Marcus Rashford to join Barcelona on loan for the season.

The Spanish side will pay 100% of Rashford's wages and have the option to make the move permanent next summer for a fee of around €30m.

Rashford arrived in Barcelona on Sunday to tie up the deal. He hasn't featured for United since December and spent the second half of last season on loan at Aston Villa.