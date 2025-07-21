Open Extended Reactions

The landmark Football Governance Act received Royal Assent on Monday thereby becoming a law and signing an independent football regulator into the British game.

The act marks a turning point in British football and aims to bring greater financial security, regulation and accountability for clubs and fans up and down the pyramid.

It will include tough new financial regulations to improve the long-term sustainability of clubs, new standards for fan engagement in club decision-making and bars on clubs joining closed-shop competitions and breakaway leagues.

Backstop powers to ensure a fair financial distribution between leagues and new statutory protections for key club heritage aspects will also be introduced from the Premier League to League 2.

"This is a proud and defining moment for English football," Prime Minister Keir Starmer said. "As someone who has loved the game all my life, I know just how deeply it runs through our communities. It's where memories are made, and generations come together.

"Our landmark Football Governance Act delivers on the promise we made to fans. It will protect the clubs they cherish, and the vital role they play in our economy."

The act was supported in the Commons earlier this month with MPs voting in favour at the third reading by 415 votes to 98, a majority of 317.

The need for an independent regulator in English football was widely spoken about after the attempted European Super League breakaway in 2021.

Four years later, it is now law.