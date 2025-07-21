Euro 2025: England vs Italy - How to watch, time, teams news

Italian midfield Annamaria Serturini believes her side "deserve" to be in the Euro 2025 semifinal against defending champions England. (1:04)

England are one game away from a second successive Euros final. Standing in their way are Italy, who are making their first semifinal appearance since 1997.

Both sides reached the final four with dramatic wins in the quarterfinal; England overcame Sweden in a penalty shootout against that saw nine misses while Italy beat Norway with a 90th minute winner.

The semifinal could be of similarly epic proportions. Here's everything you need to know about Tuesday's clash.

Key Details:

Date: Tuesday, July 21 at 8 p.m. BST (3 p.m. ET)

Venue: Stade de Geneva, Geneva, Switzerland

Referee: Ivana Martinčić

VAR: Dennis Higler

Road to the semis:

Michele Agyemang was one of England's heroes in the quarterfinal win over Sweden. Getty

After losing their tournament opener to France, England got their Euros campaign back on track with resounding wins over Netherlands and Wales. Finishing runners-up in Group D earned them a quarterfinal meeting with Sweden.

Sarina Wiegman's side looked headed for an exit at the 78-minute mark of the quarterfinal, as they faced a 2-0 deficit. But two goals in the space of two minutes forced the game into extra-time, before the Lionesses held their nerve in the ensuing penalty shootout to book their place in the semifinal.

Italy's path to the final four hasn't been short of drama either. They squeezed into the knockout stages for the first time since 2013 after taking four points from a tricky group with Spain, Portugal and Belgium. Le Azzurre went into their quarterfinal against Norway as underdogs but came away with a stunning 2-1 win courtesy of a 90th-minute winner.

Opposition player to watch:

Italy captain Cristiana Girelli has been central to their run to the semifinals. The Azzurre captain is the tournament's joint-second highest goalscorer with three goals, including a brace in the quarterfinal against Norway.

The 35-year-old Italian football icon is in the midst of an Indian summer in Switzerland. England's defence will have their work cut to ensure it doesn't extend beyond Tuesday.

Head-to-Head

Of their 32 meetings, Italy have won 14 and England 12. The Lionesses are unbeaten in their last five encounters with Italy, the last of which saw them win 5-1 in February 2024.

Best quote:

"I say it with power because I really believe it. I believe that people like that don't deserve to be called fans."

- Georgia Stanway on those who sent racist abuse to teammate Jess Carter

Meet the Lionesses:

