Italy manager Andrea Soncin has said he is confident that Les Azzures can defeat reigning champions England in the semi final of the 2025 Euros.

It will be Italy's first major tournament semifinal since 1997, while England are into their sixth successive appearance in a last four. Despite the gulf in experience and recent history, Soncin believes his side can exploit England's weaknesses.

"We have great respect for England. We know their strengths, they're champions and have huge international experience," he told the media on Monday. "We have earned our place here though, and having got here we want to take one more step and reach the final.

"We're confident we have what it takes to win this match. The focus over the past few days has been on recovery and recharging. England use possession well, but that's not their main weapon -- they're very direct, they attack space, and they know how to make the most of their attacking qualities."

Italy came second in Group B behind Spain, facing Group A winners Norway in the quarter final. Captain Cristiana Girelli scored a brace to defeat the former champions 2-1 and rewrite the history books. If they defeat The Lionesses, they could face either world champions Spain or Germany in the final in Basel.

"I discovered the statistics when we progressed from the quarterfinals, the historical importance of this game is known to everyone. We want to reach the final, make our dream come true after qualification against Finland. It is an important match because it is an important step on our journey," Soncin added.

Italy's celebrations after defeating Norway were emphatic as the team danced and sang to Natasha Beddingfield's "Unwritten" and rewrote the lyrics to "Freed From Desire" to say "Girelli's on fire," after she led Italy to the semifinals.

Defender Cecilia Salvai, who was at the heart of some of the celebrations, admitted that the occasion was emotional, reflecting on the team's journey to the semi finals.

"It was incredible. I was really emotional after the match against Norway -- I shed quite a few tears. I feel so proud of what this team is doing, of the entire journey we've been on," she said. "When we talk about 'team,' we also mean all the people working behind the scenes who aren't always visible. The strongest feeling I have right now is pride -- real, deep pride."

But the 31-year-old is not fazed by England and believes the side have prepared for the challenge as best possible.

"We've prepared 100%, down to the smallest detail. We'll look to make the most of our strengths -- and take advantage of a few of England's weaknesses too," she said.