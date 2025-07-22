Beth Lindop debates whether Liverpool will still look to sign Alexander Isak after finalising Hugo Ekitike's move. (2:30)

Sporting CP captain Morten Hjulmand is wanted by both Manchester United and Manchester City, while Barcelona defender Jules Koundé is a potential target for Pep Guardiola. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

TOP STORIES

- Sources: Liverpool agree £79m deal for striker Ekitike

- Source: Liverpool winger Díaz determined to leave for Bayern

- Arteta eyes more Arsenal deals this summer

Morten Hjulmand joined Sporting CP from Lecce in 2023. Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- Manchester United and Manchester City are set to go head to head for Sporting CP captain Morten Hjulmand, according to A Bola. Sporting have already made clear they won't be bullied on transfers as they continue negotiations with Arsenal over Viktor Gyökeres. As for the 26-year-old Hjulmand, Juventus backed out of a deal after offering €30 million-€40 million but being told they would have to meet the midfielder's release clause of around €80 million. The report says that Man United, who have not giving up hope of signing Gyökeres, are most interested in Hjulmand, with former Sporting coach Ruben Amorim eager to be reunited with both. Hjulmand, a Denmark international, also interests City with Hugo Viana having left the Portuguese club for Man City to become sporting director.

- Manchester City and another "top-tier club" have made enquiries about Barcelona defender Jules Koundé, as reported by RMC Sport's Fabrice Hawkins. Even so, there have been negotiations for several weeks regarding a contract extension with Barca for the 26-year-old and a positive outcome is hoped for by all parties. The France international has a contract that runs until 2027 but the Blaugrana value him highly and consider him as the world's best player in his position.

- Manchester United are set to make a firm move for Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez, as reported by the Daily Mail. This comes with André Onana being ruled out for the start of the Premier League season due to a torn hamstring, but any proposal of loaning the 32-year-old Martínez would be immediately dismissed by Villa. If the Argentina No. 1 is to move on, Villa would be looking for a transfer fee of £40 million. It is unknown whether the Red Devils are willing or able to meet that figure, but the situation is expected to play out over the coming weeks. United are also linked to Antwerp's Senne Lammens.

- Corriere dello Sport has offered an insight into Napoli's search for attacking reinforcements after they stepped back from Atalanta's Ademola Lookman. They could look to bring in Manchester City winger Jack Grealish to reunite him with Kevin De Bruyne, as it's an uphill battle to sign Dan Ndoye with Bologna demanding €45m-€50m. Liverpool's Federico Chiesa could be an option on a permanent or loan deal, while RB Leipzig's Antonio Nusa is also on their list of options. Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Lookman is focused on joining Internazionale, but Atalanta want €50m as opposed to the €40m that is on the table.

- Galatasaray already appear have won the race to sign Victor Osimhen from Napoli, and now they will turn their attention to Italy No. 1 Gianluigi Donnarumma, reports TMW. Donnarumma has moved into the final year of his Paris Saint-Germain contract, and the Turkish club have ambitions to strike a deal. PSG, however, are still expected to make an offer to extend the 26-year-old's stay at Parc des Princes.

CONFIRMED DEALS

- Manchester United announced the signing of forward Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford for a transfer fee sources told ESPN was worth in excess of £70 million. Read

- Former Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas has reached a deal to join Liga MX club Pumas from Newell's Old Boys. Read

- Italy striker Mateo Retegui has joined Saudi Pro League side Al Qadsiah from Atalanta, signing a four-year contract. Read

EXPERT TAKE

OTHER RUMORS

- Chelsea want £80m-£100m for Nicolas Jackson with Manchester United among the Premier League clubs looking at the striker. The 24-year-old is also the topic of interest from clubs in Europe and Saudi Arabia. (Sky Sports)

- Nicolas Jackson has already turned down AC Milan and Napoli because he wants to stay in the Premier League. (The Sun)

- Manchester United will lower their transfer demands for Alejandro Garnacho, Jadon Sancho, Antony and Tyrell Malacia to get them off their books. (Daily Telegraph)

- Newcastle will offer a new contract to Tino Livramento to ward off suitors. However, ESPN sources have revealed that Manchester City are not interested in the left-back. (The Times)

- If Liverpool make a move for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi in this window they will face competition from Tottenham Hotspur. (Daily Mirror)

- Further talks have taken place between RB Leipzig and Chelsea regarding Xavi Simons, with Bundesliga club wanting at least €70m for the attacking midfielder, which the Blues are not prepared to match. (Florian Plettenberg)

- USMNT attacking midfielder Giovanni Reyna has given the green light to joining Parma, but the Serie A club's initial offer of around €6m has been turned down by Borussia Dortmund. (Sky Sport Italia)

- Chelsea defender Renato Veiga has almost agreed personal terms with Atletico Madrid, but other teams remain in the mix if Los Colchoneros can't reach an agreement with the Blues. (Florian Plettenberg)

- Bayern Munich haven't made a third offer for Stuttgart striker Nick Woltemade and have suspended negotiations for now. The Bavarians' most recent bid was €50m, with €5m in add-ons and 10% of his next move. (Sky Sports Deutschland)

- Talks between Marseille and Juventus regarding Timothy Weah are progressing well. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Juventus have initiated discussions with Atletico Madrid regarding Nahuel Molina, while Nice's Jonathan Clauss and Atalanta's Marco Palestra are alternatives for the right-back position. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- AC Milan have a verbal agreement with Brighton & Hove Albion to sign Pervis Estupinan for €17m plus €2m in add-ons. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Sunderland and Fenerbahce are the most concrete options for Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Granit Xhaka, with both clubs willing to improve their respective offers after having one each rejected. (Florian Plettenberg)

- Chelsea forward Joao Felix has an agreement in principle to return to Benfica, who are now trying to finalise a deal with the Blues. (Nicolo Schira)

- Osasuna right-back Jesus Arejo is close to joining Athletic Club despite Atletico Madrid having had an agreement for the 26-year-old. (Diario AS)

- Ardon Jashari has asked Club Brugge again to let him leave, as the midfielder wants to sign for AC Milan. (Nicolo Schira)

- FC Porto have offered Joao Mario and €3m for Juventus defender Alberto Costa, while Sporting CP have held talks with the Bianconeri for Costa. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Granada goalkeeper Luca Zidane, son of Zinedine, is being considered by Paris FC to replace Obed Nkambadio following their promotion to Ligue 1. (L'Equipe)