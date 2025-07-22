Joey Jones won the European Cup and UEFA Cup with Liverpool, as well as helping the club lift the First Division title. Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool legend Joey Jones has died aged 70, the club confirmed on Tuesday.

Jones made 100 appearance during a in a trophy-laden three-year spell at Liverpool where he won two European Cups, a UEFA Cup and a league title between 1975 and 1978.

He also enjoyed spells at Wrexham, Chelsea and Huddersfield Town, as well as winning 72 international caps with Wales.

His former club and international teammate Mickey Thomas wrote on X: "This morning I lost my best friend and soulmate, Sir Joey, our memories will never fade.

"Today my heart is broken. Love you Sir Joey RIP. My condolences are with Janice and all the family."

Liverpool said: "The thoughts of everyone at LFC are with Joey's family and friends at this sad time."