SINGAPORE -- Prominent already in Arsenal's messaging for the 2025-26 season has been the phrase "new heights." Defender Gabriel Magalhães used it in an interview last week to describe their ambition to end a five-year wait for silverware, and manager Mikel Arteta employed it during his opening news conference on the club's preseason tour to Asia. The club's away kit launch on Monday took place, appropriately enough, at NOVA Rooftop in Singapore, the highest bar above sea level in the country.

It is, of course, a more deliberately circumspect message than "finish first," which in reality is the only tangible improvement Arsenal can make after three consecutive second-place finishes in the Premier League. Finding a new way to say the same thing is never easy.

Arguably the biggest cause for fresh optimism -- at least until striker Viktor Gyökeres completes his increasingly protracted move from Sporting CP -- is the arrival of Martín Zubimendi from Real Sociedad. It is a £51 million transfer which the Gunners are particularly proud of for a number of reasons, not least the notable coup in beating Liverpool, Manchester City and Real Madrid to his signature.

The deal was also the culmination of a two-year strategy whereby Arsenal plotted to sign Mikel Merino last summer and Zubimendi in this transfer window. The Spain international appeared destined for Liverpool in 2024 before opting to remain at La Real, creating an opening for the Gunners to execute their plan of luring both midfielders to north London. The pair now sit alongside each other in Arsenal blue, taking in Singapore's dramatic night-time skyline with Zubimendi reflecting on his new surroundings.

"It wasn't an easy time for me because, I wanted to stay at Real, but when offers come in, you start thinking about your options," said Zubimendi, speaking in Spanish -- two English lessons a week are helping him improve but his confidence isn't quite there yet.

"The first question I had to answer was whether I wanted to leave Real, and it wasn't the right time. I felt that Real offered me more opportunities and that I still had a lot to learn, so staying at Real was the best decision for me."

Arsenal beat a host of top clubs, including Premier League champions Liverpool, to sign Martín Zubimendi. Will he take the Gunners to new heights?. Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Signing two players from one club across two summers is a highly unusual transfer approach. It was complicated by the abrupt departure of sporting director Edu and later his assistant Jason Ayto, the pair who devised the initial plan. Andrea Berta arrived as Edu's replacement in March and that was around the time Zubimendi finally committed to Arsenal, although the deal had to survive late interest for Real Madrid after Xabi Alonso replaced Carlo Ancelotti at the Bernabéu.

"I think it was a really well-orchestrated plan by the club, and everybody that was involved in it, to understand how we could get what we wanted in two different years, and both at the same time," Arteta explained.

"There's always a moment -- I'm not involved and probably they don't tell me when it gets really difficult! But when you feel that ... we are convinced, first of all ourselves, and then we go to the player, the player says straight away, 'yeah, this is exactly what I want to do,' the agent is giving you the same impression, you are more likely to get the deal over the line.

"When one of those three parts is a bit 'uh-uh' [unsure], these things get a bit more complicated. But from this case I was always very, very positive about it."

Arsenal's first six games Sun, Aug. 17 16:30 Man United (a) Sat, Aug. 23 TBC Leeds (H) Sat, Aug. 30 TBC Liverpool (a) Sat, Sept. 13 TBC Nottm Forest (H) Sat, Sept. 20 TBC Man City (H) Sat, Sept. 27 TBC Newcastle (a) Date only confirmed for opening match

That wasn't how Merino felt. "To be honest we were really focused on our present, each of us," said the midfielder, who is once again Zubimendi's teammate for club and country. "I think we were fighting for big things. For me it was a really tough season last year and he was really focused on Sociedad so we didn't speak much about it to be honest.

"Even with the national team we didn't touch that subject. I guess I was only focused on my thing. I was asking him how he was doing at Sociedad but we didn't talk about our future. But obviously I'm really happy for him to be here and hopefully we can keep building our story together in this great club.

"I wasn't sure about it but obviously coming to Arsenal is always exciting. It's a massive club, a huge club. I think that's why he's here as well because this club provides you with the right atmosphere to build big things, to fight for the big titles.

"We have the right attitude, a really hungry group and I think it's amazing. But obviously now this year with him here it's great to have him because we have a really good relationship. We've been together for a long time now and I'm really happy."

Positional flexibility is something Arteta often prefers in his signings, but the coach was clear about Zubimendi's role further back in the midfield.

"He is a [number] six," Arteta said. "Really excited. When you have him every single day, just around the building, just in training sessions, how he captures the information, how he processes things on the pitch, it's very impressive. So I'm very, very happy to have him."

Zubimendi thrived as a No. 6 for Real Sociedad last season. In LaLiga, no one on his team completed more passes (1,479), made more progressive passes (239) or more interceptions (44) than him, and he was second in tackles (73) and recoveries (140) made for La Real..

Arteta's ability to quickly form a bond with Zubimendi, a chess champion as a child, was also an important factor. The pair both began their careers at the same amateur club in San Sebastián -- Antiguoko Kirol Elkartea -- and both later played for Real Sociedad, continuing the region's rich football heritage which Arteta attributes to "the environment -- the passion about the game, the education."

The connection was of palpable importance to Zubimendi. "I don't know what he saw in me, but I saw him as one of the top coaches in Europe," he said. "At the end of the day, I wanted a quality coach when I left Real Sociedad. I think I've found him. In the few days I've been here, I've seen how meticulous he is about every aspect of the game, so I think he's the one.

"Arteta is the kind of coach who expects a lot from his midfielders. I think I'm going to try to do things I didn't do before. Playing in that position, I'll try to bring balance and provide that passing outlet that I'm known for. Beyond that, I'm sure he'll ask me to do new things."

Asked who he admirers in the Premier League, Zubimendi's answer is unsurprising. He said: "Whenever I watch a match, I pay close attention to the midfielders in my position, and Rodri is a role model for all Spanish midfielders."

Martín Zubimendi and Mikel Merino won Euro 2024 for Spain while they were teammates at Real Sociedad. Michael Regan - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Following in Rodri's footsteps is something Zubimendi has already done. The Manchester City midfielder was forced off injured at half-time of Spain's Euro 2024 final against England with the match still goalless. But Zubimendi, largely a bystander at the tournament to that point, came off the bench and helped drive La Roja to the 2-1 win from central midfield. He completed 92.3% of his passes (and 100% of those in the final third), and in the critical period between England's 73rd-minute equalizer and Spain's 86th-minute winner, Zubimendi made two recoveries and two tackles.

Can he be the difference-maker for Arsenal after five seasons without a major trophy? "I hope so," he said. "The most important thing about this club is that they learn from previous seasons. I think the lessons they've learned from how last season ended will be key to getting even closer to this year's targets."

Zubimendi is then asked what exactly is missing as after several years of sustained progress under Arteta, with Arsenal still waiting since the 2020 FA Cup to add any major silverware.

"Ultimately, I believe that football comes down to details, especially in the Champions League," Zubimendi said. "I feel that Arsenal were the only team in that semifinal who truly stood up to Paris Saint-Germain, and they let it slip because of minor details. I also agree with Merino that it's a long season, and injuries play an important role, so the fewer we have, the better."

Sources say Zubimendi has settled well, his initiation song -- Manuel Turizo's "La Bachata" -- was a success and Merino is helping him find a house close to the training ground because "traffic in London is crazy."

"Of course, when you sign for a club, the first thing that comes to mind is playing at home and soaking up the atmosphere," Zubimendi said. "I've heard that last year was a special one, especially for Merino, so I'm just going to enjoy the experience."

As Zubimendi will learn, if he hasn't already, one way to "enjoy the experience" is by reaching "new heights." Arsenal hope he can take them there.