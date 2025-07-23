Open Extended Reactions

Inter Miami CF stars Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba will not play in the MLS All-Star Game against the best of Liga MX on Wednesday night in Austin, Texas, despite being voted into the roster, MLS officials confirmed.

MLS officials are set to have a conversation with Inter Miami before deciding the fate of the two players for Saturday's match against FC Cincinnati at Chase Stadium.

League rules state that any player that chooses not to participate in the event without an approved medical reason can be subject to a one-game suspension, although MLS will not immediately sanction Messi or Alba.

Messi and Alba joined the MLS All-Star roster when being selected by the fan and media vote, returning to the squad due to popular demand. Both Messi and Alba made the 2024 All-Star team, though Messi failed to feature in the event after sustaining an ankle injury in the 2024 Copa América final.

Alba did participate in last year's skills challenge and All-Star match against the best of Liga MX in Columbus, Ohio.

Inter Miami head coach Javier Mascherano originally voiced his concern over the players' involvement in the event, emphasizing the need for rest.

"The players are called up, I would like them to be able to rest but that is not my decision," Mascherano said.

The 2025 MLS All-Star team will be headlined by San Diego FC figure Hirving "Chucky" Lozano and LAFC's Denis Bouanga. From the Liga MX side, CF Monterrey star Sergio Ramos will be captaining the team when taking on the American league.

The All-Star concept is foreign to most of the soccer world outside North America, and 14 members of the 30-player MLS squad are from outside the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Wednesday will mark the league's 29th All-Star Game as MLS celebrates its 30th season (there was no All-Star event in 2020), and the fourth time it has been played in this format.

The MLS has won two of the previous three meetings against its border rival league, though Liga MX's team earned a 4-1 victory in last year's edition.