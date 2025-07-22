Open Extended Reactions

Harry Maguire has been left out of Manchester United's squad for their preseason tour of the United States while he deals with a personal matter, a source has told ESPN.

Maguire was absent from the group that travelled to Chicago on Tuesday, although there is hope the defender will be able to join up later in the trip.

As expected, Alejandro Garnacho, Antony, Jadon Sancho and Tyrell Malacia have been omitted while the club work on securing them moves away from Old Trafford.

Lisandro Martínez has been included in the squad, but the Argentina international will not train or play with the team during the tour.

Martinez has been sidelined since February because of a knee injury. He will travel to the U.S. to continue his rehabilitation as he gets closer to a comeback.

New signings Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha are also part of Ruben Amorim's squad.

Mbeumo, who completed his move from Brentford on Monday, could make his debut against West Ham in New Jersey on Saturday.

Harry Maguire will miss at least the start of Man United's preseason tour to America. Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

André Onana, who picked up a hamstring injury in training and missed the 0-0 draw with Leeds in Stockholm on Saturday, has also made the trip.

The goalkeeper has returned to training and, according to sources, his recovery is progressing well.

It's understood to be unlikely that Onana returns to full fitness before the end of the tour, but it has not been ruled out.

United play West Ham, Bournemouth and Everton in the U.S. before their Premier League campaign kicks off against Arsenal at Old Trafford on Aug. 17.