Beth Lindop debates whether Liverpool will still look to sign Alexander Isak after finalising Hugo Ekitike's move. (2:30)

Will Liverpool still attempt to sign Isak despite Ekitike transfer? (2:30)

Open Extended Reactions

Al Hilal have explored a deal for Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak, a source has told ESPN.

The Saudi Pro League side have gathered information about the financial details which would be involved in any potential agreement.

Isak has been discussed internally at Al Hilal with head coach Simone Inzaghi, but there has not yet been any formal contact with Newcastle, the source said.

There has been no indication about whether or not Isak would be interested in moving to Saudi Arabia.

A source has told ESPN that Inzaghi is in favour of a move for Isak, although there is an acceptance that prising the 25-year-old away from Europe would be complicated.

Alexander Isak didn't play in Newcastle's first preseason friendly against Celtic on Saturday. George Wood/Getty Images

Isak has also been linked with a move to Liverpool.

He was left out of Newcastle's friendly with Celtic on Saturday with manager Eddie Howe saying he could not guarantee he will still be at the club at the end of the transfer window.

"I think it's difficult for me to give 100% clarity on any player," Howe said. "I'd never sit here and do that because it's football and you never know what can happen.

- Liverpool register interest in Newcastle's Alexander Isak - source

- How Ekitike ended up at Liverpool, and what they're getting

- Premier League preseason: Club-by-club preview, what to look out for

"But Alex is happy at Newcastle. He loves the players he plays with, the staff, the team and I've never had any issue with him."

Al Hilal are keen to sign a striker this summer and, according to a source, made a substantial offer to Victor Osimhen before the FIFA Club World Cup.

The Nigeria striker is close to a permanent move to Galatasaray after spending last season on loan at the Turkish side from Napoli.