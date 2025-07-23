Bonmatí's star power shines through as Spain see off Germany -- just

Open Extended Reactions

ZURICH -- Aitana Bonmatí struck an extra-time winner to send Spain into Sunday's Euro 2025 final against England at the expense of eight-time winners Germany.

With penalties on the horizon, Bonmatí spun inside the box and drilled low inside Ann-Katrin Berger's post to finally break the German resilience and secure a 1-0 victory.

Germany had come into the tie at the Stadion Letzigrund as underdogs due to the fatigue, injuries and suspensions accrued in their epic quarterfinal win against France on Saturday.

However, they kept Spain at bay, in part thanks to Berger, but also due to a diligent game plan, and caused problems through the lively Klara Bühl when they broke.

It looked like they had done enough to take the game to a shootout, but with seven minutes to hold out, Bonmatí finally found the breakthrough to send the world champions into their first-ever Euros final.

- Women's Euro 2025 bracket, results and fixtures schedule

Spain's players celebrate after booking their place in Sunday's Euro 2025 final. Nick Potts/PA Images via Getty Images

Big game Bonmatí

"I think that in these type of matches, I grow and feel more comfortable on the pitch," Bonmatí told ESPN ahead of this game.

It took her a while to get going against Germany, but once she did, she was the team's driving force, along with deep-lying midfielder Patri Guijarro. If something was going to happen, it felt like it would come from the boots of one of them.

She produced a brilliant turn to collect Athenea del Castillo's pass in the 113th minute before hammering home the winner as the rain started to fall in Zurich. It silenced the largely pro-German crowd given Switzerland's proximity, and you could hear the screams of the Spanish players as they tore on to the pitch.

It resulted in another MVP award for back-to-back Ballon d'Or winner Bonmatí. She also claimed the same prize against Switzerland in the quarterfinal -- and all of this despite being hospitalised with viral meningitis just five days before the finals began.

She has made quite the recovery. England, who saw her produce a supreme performance in the World Cup final two years ago, won't need any warning of what they're up against. -- Sam Marsden

Aitana Bonmatí was Spain's match-winner once again. Maja Hitij - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Schuller's last-ditch effort epitomises Germany's evening

Many were shaking their heads as to why Lea Schüller was left on the bench until the 114th minute. Her pinpoint nature could have had the game wrapped up within 90 minutes had manager Christian Wück made a different decision when selecting his XI. He, maybe more than anyone, would be questioning his tactical decisions as the 25-year-old's last-ditch crisp effort was saved by a diving Coll, ending any hope Germany had of a comeback.

Schüller was barely on the pitch, only registering single digits in minutes, but in that time, she pressured Coll several times and made Spain panic that, after taking the lead, they could lose it in a matter of moments. But her efforts epitomised Germany's night. They had opportunities, arguably the best of the evening, they peppered and broke down the back line repeatedly but weren't able been able to make it count.

Statistically, Germany only completed 13 passes in the final third while Spain had a whopping 123. Perhaps if Wück changed his striker, Germany would be celebrating long into the night, rather than heading home with their heads in their hands. -- Emily Keogh

Lea Schüller cuts a disconsolate figure at the final whistle. FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images

Spain make more history

This was much harder than it was supposed to be, but Spain have finally beaten Germany for the first time, and reached the final in the process.

Spain have established themselves as the team to beat in Europe since winning the World Cup two years ago, but there are still many things they are yet to achieve. One of them was a win against the Germans, who beat them in the bronze medal match at the Olympic Games last year and in the group stage at the last Euros.

Some players, such as Del Castillo, had classified this semifinal as a chance for revenge. Alexia Putellas called it an "opportunity" to make more history.

Disney+ becomes new home of Women's Champions League in Europe Disney+ will be the only place football fans can watch all 75 matches live each season. Visit the Disney+ website to get access.

They were huge favourites before the game but it did not pan out that way. After scoring 16 goals in four games before Wednesday, Germany shut them down in normal time to produce what was the tournament's first goalless draw. La Roja were not clinical enough when chances did come there way and did look liable to concede at times when Germany transitioned.

However, their quality, and perhaps the fact they appeared a little fresher in extra time, eventually shone through and now they will move on to their next challenge: winning this trophy for the first time.

It is a team that has created history at almost every turn over the last two years and they have the chance to keep creating more in Sunday's repeat of the 2023 World Cup final. -- Marsden

Almost perfect defence for Germany

It was another stellar performance from Germany's defence and top shot stopper to prevent Spain from doing, well, what Spain do. Their 5-4-1 formation created an overload in the box, putting bodies behind the ball and forcing Spain into tight areas, ultimately struggling to get their chances away.

With prolific forwards like Esther González, Mariona Caldentey and Clàudia Pina, keeping Spain out for 112 minutes was a great achievement. Two-time Ballon d'Or winner Bonmatí had her hands on her head in the second half of normal time, perfectly depicting the struggles Germany caused the Spaniard's attack. It was, for a long time, a faultless way to foil what is usually a ruthless and unforgiving attack.

Shot stopper Berger also had another exceptional performance, and she reached the highs of making the most saves of any goalkeeper at this year's Euros. The 34-year-old twice battled and beat cancer, before being sidelined for the national team. But it has all changed as the Gotham FC keeper as been central to Germany's push for the final, amid their depleted squad.

It ultimately was in vain as Bonmati was able to sneak through a pinpoint shot after breaking away from Rebecca Knaak, foiling Berger at the near post to seal the win. It was always going to be a big ask for Germany to remain switched on for 120 minutes, and a lapse in concentration to lose the ball allow Spain to create their winning goal was an agonising end to an almost perfect performance. -- Keogh

Aitana Bonmatí beats Ann-Katrin Berger at her near post to secure victory. Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Lessons for Tomé

Bonmatí's goal saves Spain coach Montse Tomé from an inquisition. This was not an awful performance, they enjoyed the possession -- although at 67.6% it was their lowest mark at these Euros -- and created chances. On another night, González or Pina or Irene Paredes may have scored earlier.

However, it could also have fallen Germany's way. Cata Coll made superb double stop at the end of normal time from Bühl and Carlotta Wamser.

Tomé was reluctant to change things, perhaps even wary of taking off some of the bigger names. The game largely past Putellas by and the match was screaming out for youngster Vicky López, who's delivered sublimely when called upon in Switzerland, but Tomé made just two changes in normal time, taking of González and Pina, players who perhaps don't carry the weight of Putellas or Mariona Caldentey.

A little bit of tactical ingenuity may have opened this game up earlier. Instead, in extra time, Tomé turned to the typical Plan B, sticking a big No. 9 on in Cristina Martín-Prieto.

She may have to be more proactive in Basel this weekend. -- Marsden

play 2:29 Krieger: More pressure on Spain than England in Euro 2025 final Ali Krieger previews the Euro 2025 final between England and Spain in a rematch of the 2023 World Cup final.

Germany's campaign falls short

It was a crushing end for Germany in the semifinal. They pulled off the unthinkable against France, playing with 10 players for almost 120 minutes, becoming the first team to win despite going a player down, and reaching the final four on penalties.

Having faced two red cards in their campaign, and a long-term injury to captain and top defender Giulia Gwinn in the opening game and losing Sarai Linder after the quarterfinals to an ankle injury, everything was stacked against the eight-time champions.

It was always going to be a tough ask for Germany to defeat the world champions, but for much of normal and extra time, they were the better side. They did not make it easy for themselves though. Germany were profligate in front of goal, failing to take their chances and lacking a clinical edge. It was improved in the second half with the side playing far more expansively through Klara Bühl and Giovanna Hoffmann's ability to run at defences. They became more effective with better long balls over the top. The absence of Sjoeke Nüsken (for yellow card accumulation) in midfield was felt, too. Her leadership, control and vision to pick out passes into the final third could have made all the difference.

Everything has been stacked against them, so a run to the semifinal, and an agonising loss in the final minutes will hurt. But it is another tournament -- following the 2023 World Cup where they did not make it out of the group stage -- where Germany have failed to deliver. The inquest into what went wrong is already easy to write: injury, red cards, saves by the goalkeeper. But the excuses can only take them so far with another major tournament looming in two years' time. -- Keogh