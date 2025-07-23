Alex Kirkland explains why Johnny Cardoso is going to be a really key player for Atlético Madrid. (1:06)

Atlético Madrid and Chelsea will meet in the coming hours to try to finalise the transfer of Renato Veiga to the LaLiga club, sources have told ESPN.

Diego Simeone's side have made it a priority to bring in a centre-back after completing the signing of Marc Pubill from Almería to strengthen the right-back position.

Sources told ESPN that Atlético are still far from reaching the £40-45 million ($54m-60m) that Chelsea are asking for in order for a deal to be agreed for the Portuguese centre-back, but the meeting should serve to bring the two sides closer together in valuation.

The relationship between the two clubs is very good and there are reasons to be optimistic about the chances of reaching an agreement, sources told ESPN.

Renato Veiga is considered a marked opportunity for Diego Simeone's side. Atlético's sporting management highlight his youth at just 21-years old and his versatility to play as a left-back, defensive midfielder and centre-back, his natural position.

Chelsea's Renato Veiga won the Nations League with Portugal in June. Maja Hitij - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Chelsea signed him for €14m but, as he was not in Enzo Maresca's plans, he was loaned to Juventus in January. Veiga is another potential incoming in the squad overhaul taking place at the Metropolitano this summer.

They have already signed Matteo Ruggeri, Álex Baena, Thiago Almada and Johnny Cardoso with the latest arrival being Pubill.

Atlético will pay Almería a fixed fee of €16m plus €4m in variables in the Pubill deal, and have beaten Barcelona and AC Milan to the signing, who sources told ESPN, were also very interested in the Spain under-21 international.

On the departures front, sources have confirmed to ESPN that Atlético and Inter Miami have finally reached an agreement for the transfer of Rodrigo de Paul to the MLS.

Atlético have agreed to a £15m deal for the Argentine midfielder's transfer. He will sign a four-year contract with the team co-owned by David Beckham.

De Paul will fulfil his wish of sharing a dressing room with Lionel Messi while Atlético's next moves in the transfer market will depend on any further departures.

ESPN have previously reported that Samuel Lino could be one of them.

Sources have told ESPN that he is a player for whom there have been significant offers. Although he is important to Simeone, if a significant offer comes in, Atlético could let him go.