Open Extended Reactions

Como coach Cesc Fabregas has said Lionel Messi is happy playing in the United States but hasn't ruled out the possibility of his former Barcelona teammate signing for the Italian club one day.

Messi's wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, was spotted with her three children in the stands in Como's preseason win over Lille last week, leading to speculation that Inter Miami captain could be considering a move to the northern Italian city.

Asked if eight-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi could in the future play for Como, Fabregas told reporters on Tuesday ahead of his team's inaugural Como Cup game against Al Ahli: "Never say never.

- MLS All-Star coach hopeful missing Lionel Messi plays

- Lionel Messi's scoring streak ends in Miami loss to Cincinnati

- Transfer rumors, news: Liverpool, Spurs enter Rodrygo race

"She [Antonela] was here over at my house on vacation for a week with us because Leo [Messi] was going to be a week away playing in Cincinnati and in New York.

"They [Messi's family] took advantage to take a trip and see friends. We are very close friends, our wives are very good friends, our children are of similar ages.

Messi is in contract negotiations with Inter Miami. Leonardo Fernandez/Getty Images

"After the [Lille] game, I told [Como sporting director] 'Charly' Ludi that we can never say that Messi didn't play at Como because his children were playing here and it's always beautiful because of the history we have.

"But no, he [Messi] is very happy in America so let's be calm."

Messi, 38, is in talks to extend his contract with Inter Miami, with his deal expiring in December 2025.

Fabregas, who led Como to a 10th-placed finish in Serie A, has a contract with the Lombardy club until June 2028.