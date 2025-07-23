Mark Ogden suggests the 2025-26 season could be the most competitive Premier League title race of all time. (2:06)

Will there be a four-way title race in the upcoming Premier League season? (2:06)

Open Extended Reactions

Republic of Ireland striker Evan Ferguson has joined AS Roma on a season-long loan from Brighton, the Serie A club said on Wednesday, with the 20-year-old looking to kick-start his career after a couple of uninspiring seasons.

"Roma are delighted to announce the signing of Evan Ferguson from Brighton. Ferguson will join Roma on loan with an option to buy," Roma said in a statement.

Ferguson joined Brighton from Irish club Bohemians in January 2021 at the age of 16, making his senior debut in August of that year under Graham Potter.

The 2022-23 campaign marked his breakthrough, with Ferguson scoring 10 goals in 25 appearances across all competitions and earning his senior debut for Ireland. But injuries soon disrupted his momentum.

Evan Ferguson joins Roma after an uninspiring loan spell at West Ham last season. Fabio Rossi/AS Roma via Getty Images

A cruciate ligament tear cut short his 2023-24 season, a campaign where Ferguson netted a hat trick against Newcastle United in September but saw him struggle to hold down a regular starting place under Roberto De Zerbi.

Last season, after failing to impress new Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler, Ferguson went on loan to West Ham in February, making only one start in eight goalless appearances under former Brighton manager Potter.

Ferguson will now look to revive his form under Roma's new manager Gian Piero Gasperini, who previously transformed Atalanta from relegation contenders into a top-four Serie A side -- while also rejuvenating the careers of numerous players.

- Transfer rumors, news: Follow ESPN's daily live blog

- Martín Zubimendi: Liverpool move didn't come at 'right time'

- Premier League preseason: Club-by-club preview, what to look for

Gasperini's record of turning inconsistent strikers -- including Duván Zapata, Luis Muriel, Ademola Lookman and Gianluca Scamacca -- into prolific scorers offers real hope for Ferguson as he seeks a fresh start in the Italian capital.

There has certainly been plenty of optimism in Rome around Ferguson's arrival, with Monday's Il Romanista newspaper featuring the striker on the front page alongside the headline "The Irishman."

Ferguson looked taken aback on Sunday as he arrived at Ciampino airport, where a large group of Roma fans were already chanting his name and clamouring for autographs, all before he had even completed his medical or signed a contract.