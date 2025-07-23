Open Extended Reactions

United States national team prospect Caleb Wiley was again sent on loan from Chelsea to second-tier Watford on Tuesday after spending the second half of last season with the Hornets.

The 20-year-old left back joined Chelsea from MLS club Atlanta United last July and was sent on loan to Strasbourg for the 2024-25 season.

He made three starts and three substitute appearances for the Ligue 1 club. His last appearance was Nov. 24, when he dislocated a shoulder during a collision against Nice.

Chelsea prospect Caleb Wiley will again play for second-tier Watford this season. Andrea Vilchez/ISI/Getty Images

Wiley had surgery, the loan was cut short and he was sent on loan to Watford, where he debuted on March 8.

He has made three appearances for the U.S. and also was on the American team at last year's Olympic soccer tournament.

Wiley, who was born and raised in Atlanta, signed a six-year contract with Chelsea after joining for a fee in the region of $11 million.