Arsenal come out on top against AC Milan, beating them 1-0 in normal time, before losing the pre-arranged penalty shootout. (1:13)

Open Extended Reactions

Mikel Arteta has challenged Arsenal's youngsters to earn a first-team spot this season after 15-year-olds Max Dowman and Marli Salmon impressed in Wednesday's friendly win over AC Milan.

Bukayo Saka scored the only goal at the Singapore National Stadium as Arsenal beat Milan in front of 22,813 supporters.

Dowman and Salmon made their first-team debuts for the final 25 minutes as Arsenal ended the game with seven academy graduates on the pitch in total.

"Very happy with all the kids," Arteta said afterwards. "I think they are able to play at that level at 15 years old in my opinion because of the environment and culture that is within the team.

"When somebody makes you feel so comfortable and so confident straightaway you can go and do it. At least it gives you the best chance and then you have to have the qualities this kid has to deliver against opposition like this."

Pushed on whether Dowman, who turns 16 in December, could get regular minutes in the upcoming campaign, Arteta said: "We don't know with all the young kids. At the end they are in and around the team constantly and they getting used to the dynamics and the demands.

- Arsenal still close to Viktor Gyökeres deal amid delay - sources

- After snubbing Liverpool, can Zubimendi bring Arsenal title?

"And especially raising the physical levels because the demands they need to perform and impact at the level is really high physical standards. They are getting there and that gives them a good platform and they will have to earn it."

Arteta also revealed Gabriel Magalhães suffered a minor setback in his recovery from a hamstring injury. Both Gabriel and Jurriën Timber were left out of the matchday squad against Milan and Arteta said: "With Jurriën he is still not there. He is still not fully training yet with us.

"Gabi had a little niggle the other day in training. Because the fact that he has been out so long as well we have to manage him. We have been in Spain, different pitch, different conditions, go to the UK, different ones, come here, again a lot of changes. We have to minimise the risk with him."

Arsenal -- who lost a pre-planned penalty shootout 6-5 at the end of the game -- will next face Newcastle in Singapore on Sunday.