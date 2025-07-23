France defender Selma Bacha expresses her frustration after their quarter-final defeat to Germany at Euro 2025. (1:45)

French football's governing body has called for an investigation into hateful comments made online following the national team's exit from the Women's Euro after a penalty shootout loss to Germany in the quarterfinals.

"The French Football Federation strongly condemns the hateful remarks made about certain players of the French team. Nothing can justify such manifestations of hatred," the governing body said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The FFF expresses its full support to all the players concerned and re-asserts its commitment to the values of respect and solidarity, which are the basis of our sport.

"The FFF has decided to immediately contact the National Center Against Online Hatred to allow for the opening of an investigation aimed at sanctioning criminal behaviour."

The FFF's call for action comes in the wake of England defender Jess Carter's withdrawal from social media over racial abuse she received online. France goalkeeper Pauline Peyraud-Magnin posted about the abuse received by her teammates on Instagram.

"There's one thing even harder to accept than defeat: hatred," she wrote.

"We can be frustrated, we can be sad, we can even be angry. But hatred should never, ever have a place in this sport.

"Whether it's against a player on our team or an opponent: behind every jersey, there's a person ... thank you to those who continue to support us with kindness. We will rise again. Stronger. More united."