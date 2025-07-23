Open Extended Reactions

Marcus Rashford has said he has nothing bad to say about Manchester United following his season-long loan move to Barcelona.

The England international completed a move to the Catalan side on Wednesday, with an option for the switch to be made permanent next summer.

The 27-year-old came through United's academy and has made 426 appearances for the club since making his debut in 2015. He is 13th on their list of all-time top scorers with 138 goals.

However, he fell out of favour under Ruben Amorim and was sent on loan to Aston Villa for the second-half of the 2024-25 season. He impressed at Villa Park with 10 goal involvements in 17 appearances, but a deal for a permanent transfer wasn't struck.

He was told he still doesn't feature in Amorim's plans on his return to the club this summer and has spent the last two weeks training away from the first team.

Marcus Rashford will spend this season on loan at Barcelona. Getty

"The situation with United is the club is in a period of change and they have been for a while. I don't have anything bad to say about Manchester United. It's been an important part of not only my career but my life. So I'm grateful for the opportunity to play for them," he told a news conference on Tuesday.

"But football is the same as life and not everything goes as simple as you may have thought and this is my next chapter and I'm fully focused on this and trying to improve myself and help the team win trophies.

"I don't have anything to say about Manchester United. I just wish them all the best and hope they are successful in the future."

Rashford will be part of Hansi Flick's squad for their preseason tour of Asia next week, and will wear the No. 14 jersey for the club.