Marc Brys has denied he has quit as coach of Cameroon despite the country's football federation confirming his exit on Wednesday, as the Belgian said his email was likely hacked and his alleged resignation letter did not come from him.

It is the latest twist in a long-running battle between Brys and the Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT) since his appointment by the country's sports ministry in April 2024.

A letter dated July 21, supposedly from Brys to the sports ministry and FECAFOOT, said he had made the decision to terminate his contract "due to the non-payment of my remuneration and that of my staff for more than 60 days."

When the letter came into the public domain on Wednesday, FECAFOOT said in a statement they had noted the resignation and would "implement a coordinated response to mitigate the impact of this vacancy at the head of the national team's technical staff."

However, Brys later said in a letter to the sports ministry that his email had likely been hacked, and that he had not resigned.

Cameroon's sports ministry confirmed that Brys remained in his role. FECAFOOT has not responded to the coach's denial.

Cameroon coach Marc Brys was hired by the country's sports ministry in April of 2024. Getty Images

It comes five months before the Africa Cup of Nations finals in Morocco and with Cameroon's qualification for the 2026 World Cup undecided.

Brys has had a testy relationship with FECAFOOT president Samuel Eto'o since taking the job last year, but his position is funded by the Ministry of Sports and Physical Education.

Cameroon have been drawn in a group with defending champions Ivory Coast, Gabon and Mozambique at the Dec. 21-Jan. 18 finals for the AFCON.

They are currently second in their qualifying pool for next year's World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada, a point behind Cape Verde with four rounds remaining.

Only the top team automatically earns their place at the finals, with Cameroon set for a crunch tie away against Cape Verde in September.

The qualification campaign will conclude in October.