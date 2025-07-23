Julien Laurens praises Aitana Bonmatí's winning goal during extra time to send Spain through to the Euro 2025 final. (1:33)

ZURICH, Switzerland -- Spain's match-winner Aitana Bonmatí said she knew Germany goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger would leave space at her near post after scoring the goal which sets up a European Championship final against England on Sunday.

Bonmatí struck the winning goal in the 113th-minute Wednesday as Spain registered their first victory over Germany at the same time as reaching the final of the Euros for the first time in their history.

The midfielder collected a pass inside the area from Athenea del Castillo, spun and then fired inside Berger's near post to send Spain's substitutes hurtling onto the pitch at the Stadion Letzigrund.

"We had analysed [Berger] with the goalkeeping coach, and we knew that in these situations she sometimes leaves space at the near post," Bonmatí said in a news conference after being named the game's MVP.

"Once I turned, I didn't think twice. I just struck the ball with everything I had because I didn't want to go to a penalty shootout.

"When the ball went in, I just started running like crazy. I didn't know where to go. I saw the whole bench on their feet, pouring towards me.

"This goal belongs to all of us, to everyone involved with the team. We all worked hard to experience these moments and what better way than to share it with the group."

It was a cruel way for Berger's tournament to end. She was sensational against France in the quarterfinal and vital in Germany keeping world champions Spain out for as long as they did, making eight saves.

However, she accepted responsibility for Germany's late defeat.

"I take the blame," she told reporters. "The near post had to be covered, that's clear. That's why I'm even more disappointed in myself.

"I can make as many saves as I want, but that goal should have simply been mine, and that's why I feel incredibly sorry, not even for myself, but for the team, because they really gave everything."

Spain move on to Basel where they will face holders England in a repeat of the 2023 World Cup final, which La Roja won 1-0 in Australia.

It is a chance for Montse Tomé's side to create more history after finally ending their Germany hoodoo and reaching a Euros final.

"Once again we have made history today," Bonmatí said. "We keep breaking records for firsts, like reaching the final of the European Championships for the first time and beating Germany at last.

"I am so proud to belong to this generation of footballers who are achieving so much. In the future, I think we will be even more grateful for everything we are achieving.

"So, tonight we're going to enjoy this, because we deserve it, but tomorrow we have to think about England. There are not many days to go."