Luton Town vs Tottenham Hotspur: Kick-off time, how to watch on TV

Tottenham Hotspur and new manager Thomas Frank will look to build on their 2-0 preseason opening win against Reading (2-0) as they take on Luton Town on Saturday. The big news for Spurs is that Mathys Tel and Wilson Odobert return from their extended break following the UEFA European U21 Championship.

Frank's arrival has shaken things up at Spurs, and with several players fighting for starting positions it will be interesting see how the likes of Richarlison, whose future at the club is uncertain, perform.

Luton Town, meanwhile, come into this game after back-to-back relegations. Reeling from the relegation and departure of key players like Thelo Aasgard (now with Rangers), they will be looking to get some form going ahead of the season.

Interestingly, Saturday will also see Spurs play against another League One side, Wycombe Wanderers, in a behind-closed-doors match at Hotspur Way, with kickoff four hours before the Luton match (11 a.m. BST).

Speaking to the club website, Thomas Frank explained the reasoning for this scheduling: "We wanted an extra game in our schedule to give as many players as many match minutes as possible, in order to put them in the best position, physically. We will play two even, strong teams and they will play between 60 and 75 minutes, maybe more."

"By the end of Saturday, 22 players will have played a lot of match minutes, and they will be in a very good place before we go on tour."

How to watch:

The match will be available on Tottenham's in-house website/app, Spursplay. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date: Saturday, July 26 at 3.00 p.m. BST (10.00 a.m. ET; 7.30 p.m. IST and 12.00 a.m. AEST)

Venue: Kenilworth Road, Luton

Latest news and analysis:

