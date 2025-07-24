Transfer rumors, news: Chelsea join Liverpool in Isak pursuit

Beth Lindop debates whether Liverpool will still look to sign Alexander Isak after finalising Hugo Ekitike's move. (2:30)

Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak is open to leaving this summer, with Liverpool and Chelsea keen, while RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko is the latest forward to be linked to Manchester United. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

TOP STORIES

- Sources: Isak open to Newcastle exit amid Liverpool interest

- Sources: Chelsea step up pursuit for Leipzig's Simons

- Sources: Chelsea interest in Ajax defender Hato

- Source: LAFC plot transfer for Tottenham star Son Heung-Min

Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak is the center of transfer interest. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

TRENDING RUMORS

- Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak is open to the possibility of a move this summer, with Liverpool the frontrunners to sign him if he becomes available, sources have told ESPN. But the Independent claims that Chelsea are also interested in the Sweden international. Isak, 25, scored 23 goals in 34 Premier League games last season to become one of the most highly rated strikers in Europe. But Newcastle value his transfer at around £150 million. Though that's unlikely to stop big-spending Chelsea, even though they have already added Liam Delap and João Pedro to their strikeforce this summer.

- Manchester United are set to enter the race to sign RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko, says Bild's Christian Falk. United want a No. 9, but after interest in Liam Delap, Viktor Gyökeres and Hugo Ekitike came to nothing, sources have told ESPN that there's no guarantee a new striker will arrive before the transfer deadline. However, United's head of scouting Christopher Vivell used to work at Leipzig and knows Sesko well, while a transfer fee of around €70m could be enough to get a deal done now.

- Arsenal or Tottenham Hotspur could tempt midfielder João Palhinha away from Bayern Munich, as reported by Christian Falk. Palhinha, 30, is determined to make things work with Bayern, but the club see the situation differently, as he isn't a core part of Vincent Kompany's plans for the season. Despite Palhinha's reluctance to leave Bavaria, the prospect of joining either North London club and playing Champions League football could be enough for him to accept a departure.

- While Liverpool are closely monitoring Real Madrid winger Rodrygo's situation, Florian Plettenberg has stated that Paris Saint-Germain are doing the same. Les Parisiens have expressed their interest in the 24-year-old as they continue to look out for a top young winger. Whether they make a move will depend on opportunities during the window. Plettenberg has also suggested that any links between Tottenham Hotspur and Rodrygo are wide of the mark.

- Juventus have been struggling to offload striker Dusan Vlahovic, and reports from Gazzetta dello Sport have suggested that they could look to include the 25-year-old in a swap deal. The first option is for Vlahovic to join Atletico Madrid with defender Nahuel Molina, whom Los Colchoneros value at €30m, going the other way. The second possibility is that the Serbia international could join AC Milan as part of a swap for Malick Thiaw or more likely Strahinja Pavlovic.

CONFIRMED TRANSFERS

- Arsenal have confirmed the signing of center back Cristhian Mosquera from Valencia. Read

- Former Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino has joined Qatar's Al Sadd after Saudi Pro League club Al Ahli confirmed his departure. Read

- Brighton and Hove Albion full back Pervis Estupinan has joined AC Milan for around €20m to replace Theo Hernandez.

- Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Ñiguez has signed a contract with Flamengo until December 2028. Read

- Former Fulham striker Carlos Vinicius has joined Gremio until December 2026 on a free transfer. Read

EXPERT TAKE

OTHER RUMORS

- Napoli are considering a move to sign Manchester City winger Jack Grealish, 29, after landing Scott McTominay and Kevin De Bruyne recently. (Corriere dello Sport)

- Tottenham are considering making an offer to land Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo, as he has yet to sign a new contract. (TBR)

- Atalanta could let forward Ademola Lookman move to Juventus for €50m and will look to replace him with Liverpool winger Federico Chiesa. (Football Italia)

- Valencia midfielder Javi Guerra has turned down the offer of a contract renewal amid interest from Manchester United. The 22-year-old's current deal runs until 2027. (Marca)

- Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea are all keeping tabs on Fulham midfielder Seth Ridgeon, 16, who is the captain of England U17s. (Standard)

- Newcastle United, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Aston Villa and Everton are all interested in former Arsenal striker Mika Biereth, who could leave Monaco for €40m. (Ekrem Konur)

- Stuttgart are offering around €7m for US U20 winger Cole Campbell but Borussia Dortmund are hesitant about letting the 19-year-old leave. (Sky Germany)

- Barcelona and Juventus are interested in Dodo, but Fiorentina don't want to let the right back leave. (Tuttosport)

- Borussia Dortmund have made contact regarding Brighton & Hove Albion attacking midfielder Facundo Buonanotte after being unable to sign Arsenal's Ethan Nwaneri. (Sky Germany)

- Everton and West Ham United are set to battle to sign Juventus midfielder Douglas Luiz. (Sun)

- Negotiations between Parma and Borussia Dortmund for USMNT attacking midfielder Giovanni Reyna are stalling, as the former have offered €7m while the latter aren't budging from their demand of €10m. (Calciomercato)

- A swap deal has been agreed for Joao Mario to sign for Juventus, while Alberto Costa joins Porto, who will pay €3m plus €1m in add-ons. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Napoli have made an agreement for Cyril Ngonge to join Torino on a €1m loan, with a €17m option to make the deal permanent. A deal for Vanja Milinkovic-Savic to go the other way could be agreed soon. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Bologna are considering Napoli's €40m offer for Dan Ndoye despite wanting €45m for him. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

-- Everton are pushing hard to sign Takefusa Kubo with Real Sociedad willing to reluctantly accept offers for the winger worth €40m. (TEAMtalk)

- Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang should make his return to Marseille soon with only the final details needing to be addressed. (L'Equipe)

- Roma are interested in Barcelona midfielder Marc Bernal but will face competition for the 18-year-old, notably from Real Betis. (Sky Italia)

- Napoli striker Giovanni Simeone isn't interested in joining Pisa despite the talks between the clubs, as he wants a move to La Liga or the Premier League. (Nicolo Schira)

- AC Milan have offered Noah Okafor to Bologna on loan with an option to make the deal permanent. (Nicolo Schira)