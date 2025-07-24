Beth Lindop debates whether Liverpool will still look to sign Alexander Isak after finalising Hugo Ekitike's move. (2:30)

Alexander Isak was not included in Newcastle United's squad for the preseason tour of Asia amid ongoing speculation about his future with the club.

Newcastle, who selected a 30-man squad for the trip including new signing Anthony Elanga, have said that Isak will miss the tour with a minor thigh injury.

Sources told ESPN earlier this week that Al Hilal have explored a deal for Isak. Isak has also been linked with a move to Premier League champions Liverpool.

He was left out of Newcastle's friendly with Celtic on Saturday with Howe saying he could not guarantee he will still be at the club at the end of the transfer window.

"I think it's difficult for me to give 100% clarity on any player," Howe said. "I'd never sit here and do that because it's football and you never know what can happen.

"But Alex is happy at Newcastle. He loves the players he plays with, the staff, the team and I've never had any issue with him."

Alexander Isak has not been included in Newcastle's preseason tour of Asia. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Isak scored 27 goals in 42 appearances in all competitions for Newcastle last season to help them qualify for the Champions League and win the Carabao Cup.

The Sweden international joined Newcastle from Real Sociedad in 2022 on a long-term contract.

Newcastle come up against Arsenal in Singapore on Sunday before taking on a K-League All-Star team in South Korea on July 30. They then face Tottenham Hotspur on Aug. 3. They then finish preseason with two home friendlies against Espanyol and Atlético Madrid on Aug. 8 and Aug. 9.

Their Premier League campaign kicks off at Aston Villa on Aug. 16 before they host Liverpool the following week.

Meanwhile, Liverpool completed the signing of Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday for a fee that sources told ESPN could eventually be worth £79 million ($91m).

Ekitike, 23, becomes the latest arrival for Arne Slot's revamped Liverpool side this summer, following Jeremie Frimpong, Florian Wirtz and Milos Kerkez through the door at Anfield.