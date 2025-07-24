Open Extended Reactions

Xavi Simons is open to joining Chelsea from RB Leipzig this summer. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Chelsea have stepped up their pursuit of RB Leipzig midfielder Xavi Simons, sources have told ESPN.

The 21-year-old is open to joining the Premier League club and Leipzig are willing to sell despite only signing Simons on a permanent basis in January for an initial fee of €50 million ($58.8m).

Simons had spent the previous 18 months on loan at Leipzig from Paris Saint-Germain before transferring permanently.

Sources have told ESPN Leipzig expect to make a profit on any sale and are looking for a fee in excess of €60m.

Chelsea are yet to agree personal terms with Simons, who has also attracted interest from Arsenal and Tottenham in the past, although it remains to be seen if either club enters the running this time. Reports in Germany suggest Bayern Munich are also tracking the situation.

Simons would be Chelsea's eighth summer signing if they were to complete a deal. They are also advancing talks with Ajax for 19-year-old defender Jorrel Hato.