Liverpool vs AC Milan: Kick-off time, how to watch on TV

Liverpool will face AC Milan in their third pre-season friendly match of the season, and the first game of their tour to Asia, at the Kai Tak Stadium in Hong Kong.

The Premier League champions won 3-1 and 5-0 against Preston North End and Stoke City respectively in their opening two friendlies, and will now look to take their preparations for the new season to the next level, against a Milan side who have already played a match in Asia on this tour -- losing 1-0 to Arsenal in Singapore on Wednesday. Max Allegri's team won 6-5 in a penalty shootout that followed that match.

Liverpool's new signings -- Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez, Giorgi Mamardashvili, Freddie Woodman and Armin Pecsi -- have all played some part in their two games so far. Their new striker Hugo Ekitike will also join them in Hong Kong prior to this match, but whether he will play any part in this match remains to be seen.

Midfielder Alexis Mac Allister has been recovering from a groin injury that kept him out of the last few Premier League games of last season and hasn't played a part in pre-season yet, while goalkeeper Alisson Becker too hasn't played a single minute of pre-season yet.

Striker Darwin Nunez has scored four out of the eight goals that Liverpool have scored in pre-season so far, including a 14-minute hat-trick in the win against Stoke at Liverpool's training ground.

In their friendly against Arsenal, new signings Samuele Ricci and Pietro Terracciano featured for Milan, who were second best for most of the match, particularly in the second half, where they'd made a host of changes that saw a large number of their younger players feature in it. Their other new summer signing Luka Modric isn't on this tour, having been given a break after his exertions at the Club World Cup with Real Madrid.

Liverpool and Milan will play this match at the new Kai Tak Stadium, which had a memorable opening last month in the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers, when the Hong Kong national team beat India 1-0 with a winner in stoppage time.

Here's everything you need to know about Saturday's match.

How to watch:

The match will be available on Liverpool's in-house website/app in the UK and Australia; Paramount + in the US; FanCode in India. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date: Saturday, July 26 at 12:30 p.m. BST (7:30 a.m. ET; 5:00 p.m. IST and 9:30 p.m. AEST)

Venue: Kai Tak Stadium, Hong Kong

