Supporters at selected WSL games will now have the option to drink alcohol in the stands. Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images

Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City are among the 14 Women's Super League (WSL) clubs that will trial giving access to alcohol in the stands at games next season.

First trialled at the end of last season for selected WSL2 clubs in 19 league fixtures between January and May 2025, the trial will continue, expanding to seven clubs from each division for the second running throughout 2025-26.

"Expanding this trial for the new campaign, encompassing our Barclays WSL teams and additional Barclays WSL2 clubs too, is part of our strategy to offer a best-in-class experience for our fans attending matches," Holly Murdoch, chief operating officer for WSL Football, said.

"Exploring giving supporters the choice to drink alcohol in the stands was something we were excited to trial and following such positive feedback from the proof-of-concept version, we're looking forward to opening it up to more venues and equally, hearing from those at the heart of it -- our clubs and supporters."

Unlike men's football in the UK, the women's professional game is not covered by legislation in the Sporting Events (Control of Alcohol etc.) Act 1985 (SECAA 1985) which prohibits the consumption of alcohol in view of the pitch.

All clubs across both tiers were offered the opportunity to be involved. Arsenal (Emirates Stadium), Chelsea (Kingsmeadow & Stamford Bridge), Everton (Goodison Park), Liverpool (St Helens & Anfield), London City Lionesses (Hayes Lane), Manchester City (Joie Stadium and Manchester United (Leigh Sports Village & Old Trafford) have all agreed to take part.

Birmingham City (St Andrew's), Bristol City (Ashton Gate), Crystal Palace (Sutton United), Newcastle United (St James' Park), Sheffield United (Bramall Lane), Sunderland (Stadium of Light) and Southampton (St Mary's Stadium) make up the WSL2 cohort.

Clubs are able to implement this at as many games as they wish, with no minimum number of fixtures. Clubs will communicate specific designated areas within grounds in due course.

From the initial trial, WSL Football said there were no reported safety incidents. 84% of fans surveyed rating their sense of safety between 9 and 10 out of 10. Two-thirds of supporters surveyed (66%) were in support of the trial going forwards, with 48% of those strongly supporting it.