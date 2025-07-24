Open Extended Reactions

Declan Rice has said he "didn't like" the social media backlash to Noni Madueke's signing and vowed the Arsenal winger will "shock" everyone with his quality this season.

Madueke, 23, completed his move from Chelsea to the Gunners earlier this month for a fee of up to £52 million ($70.4m), triggering an angry reaction among supporters who set up a petition in opposition to his arrival and vandalised murals outside Emirates Stadium with the phrase "Arteta Out."

The hashtag #NoToMadueke also gained prominence on X with fans expressing concerns about his mixed record during two seasons at Chelsea.

But Rice gave a glowing reference of a player with whom he became close friends during their time together on England duty.

"I didn't like it, if I'm speaking honestly," Rice said of the backlash to Madueke, who is absent from Arsenal's preseason tour to Asia following his involvement in Chelsea's successful Club World Cup campaign. "But I know how driven he is. I've spoken to him and you're going to see what he's about this season.

"I think he's so driven and he's really, really proven. He wants to prove and show everyone what he really can do and I think you're going to see that. There's a hunger inside his belly.

Declan Rice has said he knew Noni Madueke had quality when playing against him at Chelsea. David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

"I think you see it, when he signed, he had like 10 or 11 people with him, the excitement, it's a good thing. He's hungry, he wants to play for Arsenal and that's the type of players we want. It's so positive. I think he's going to shock a lot of people and I can't wait for him to come. That's what I said in my letter and I really mean it because I really like him as a person."

The letter Rice refers to something he wrote as part of Madueke's unveiling, with footage of him opening and reading the note in the back of a car on his first day as an Arsenal player.

"Welcome to the Arsenal family," Rice wrote. "Noni, my brother. I'm buzzing for you to join the club."

Asked whether he felt the need to show Madueke support, Rice said: "No, not really because he's a strong character as it is. He's a really, really strong character. It was when the club came to me and came up with the idea and I said I would love to write a letter for him.

"Obviously knowing him up close and he messaged me about it saying that he really, really appreciates it. It was just a nice little touch for him to join the club and feel welcome.

"Trust me when I say the boys are really looking forward to it. People have been speaking internally, the players, the staff. We know the player that we're getting and we're really looking forward to having him at our club. It's going to be really exciting.

"[My] history with Noni is playing against him. First time was West Ham and he's just signed for Chelsea. He might have been 20 then, 21. Then I met him as a person at England and was blown away by his personality and character.

"I don't think a lot of people would have him down as that but he's one of those people who lifts the dressing room. He really cares about his football, has really high demands and that's what shocked me about him."

Madueke has registered 13 goals and five assists in 67 Premier League games but sources have told ESPN Arsenal believe his underlying numbers hint at significant potential. Last season he was the Premier League player who averaged the most ball carries leading to a shot per match.

"When you're an attacking player and in your mind the first thought you have is to go past your defender, I think that's an unbelievable trait to have," Rice added.

"He's going to bring that to the squad along with the other wingers we have. Let's be real, last year we hardly had any depth in any areas. We played half the season pretty much with so many injuries, so to now be able to rotate and push in different competitions with different players is going to be really, really good. That's key for us."