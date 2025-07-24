Beth Lindop debates whether Liverpool will still look to sign Alexander Isak after finalising Hugo Ekitike's move. (2:30)

Alexander Isak is open to the possibility of a move away from Newcastle United this summer, with Liverpool the frontrunners to sign the forward if he becomes available, sources have told ESPN.

Newcastle have consistently made clear their reluctance to offload the player, who has been omitted from Eddie Howe's 30-man squad for the club's preseason tour of Singapore and South Korea with the club citing a "minor thigh injury" for the absence, but reports have said that an offer of £150 million ($203m) could prompt the club to alter their stance.

The 25-year-old, a £63m signing from Real Sociedad in August 2022, also missed the 4-0 friendly defeat against Celtic in Glasgow with Howe saying after the game that he had chosen to send Isak back to Newcastle rather than select him to play due to concerns over the player being affected by speculation over his future.

Newcastle have maintained throughout the summer that Isak, who has three years to run on his existing contract at St James' Park, is not available for transfer.

Despite the Carabao Cup winners' position on Isak, Liverpool registered their interest in signing the striker last week before being rebuffed by the Newcastle hierarchy.

After failing to make progress in their attempt to sign Isak, Liverpool switched their focus to Eintracht Frankfurt forward Hugo Ekitike and completed deal worth £69m plus £10m in add-ons for the France international on Wednesday, overcoming rival interest from Newcastle to seal a deal for the 23-year-old.

Newcastle manager Howe, who said last week that he was "confident" that Isak would remain at the club this summer, is next due to speak publicly at a media conference in Singapore on Saturday ahead of the friendly against Arsenal 24 hours later.