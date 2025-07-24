England midfielder & former Barcelona player Keira Walsh has revealed their will be no "friendship" with former teammates in the Euro 2025 final. (1:36)

ZURICH -- FA chief executive Mark Bullingham has said it is unlikely to see another manager with a major tournament record like Sarina Wiegman's and is adamant no amount of money could prise her away from the organisation.

Wiegman has guided England into the Euro 2025 final, where they will play Spain on Sunday.

It is Wiegman's fifth major tournament final in a row: She won Euro 2017 with the Netherlands and led them to the 2019 World Cup final where they lost to the United States; she then took on the England job in September 2021, and the Lionesses won Euro 2022, and lost the World Cup final to Spain in 2023.

On Sunday they will be going for their second major tournament win under Wiegman.

"I want to pay tribute to Sarina," Bullingham said in Zurich on Thursday. "I think her record individually is phenomenal. When I spoke to you [reporters] before the tournament I said we were lucky to have her and I still feel that way.

"I think she has been incredible and her record of managing in five tournaments and reaching five finals is phenomenal. I don't believe anyone has been anywhere near that in the past and I think it will be really hard to do that in the future. She's a really special coach and we're delighted to have her with us."

Wiegman is under contract with the FA until 2027, and Bullingham said there are already logistical plans underway for the 2027 World Cup.

Sarina Wiegman has been apart of every major international women's football final since 2017. Maja Hitij - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

He said there have been no discussions with Wiegman over whether she will extend her contract beyond the next World Cup.

Bullingham was asked whether a monster transfer offer could tempt the FA, but he responded: "She's not for sale."

The £1 million transfer mark was broken in women's football during in this tournament when Olivia Smith joined Arsenal from Liverpool and despite that ceiling being smashed, Bullingham said there is "no price at all" that could tempt the FA to listen to offers for Wiegman from other nations or domestic sides.

The Lionesses have reached three major finals in four years, while the men's side also contested the Euro 2020 and Euro 2024 finals. It is an incredible record, but Bullingham has played down any suggestion that England have finally lived up to their potential and are a footballing superpower.

"I'm not sure I would go that far because I think we need to stay grounded," Bullingham said.

"That is the best thing. We are seeing a lot of investment in women's football from many different countries and it is getting more and more competitive, as we have seen at this tournament. That's a really good thing.

"And we definitely don't take it for granted that we have reached five finals in five years. We view that as a really, really impressive achievement and absolutely something we have to keep striving to achieve so that we keep doing it in the future.

"I wouldn't say we think like that [as a superpower] honestly. If anything it keeps giving us more energy to keep improving. It 100% gets harder."