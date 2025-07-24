Nedum Onuoha breaks down why Barcelona is the perfect club for Marcus Rashford to rebuild his reputation. (0:58)

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen will undergo back surgery, ruling him out for three months, the Germany international confirmed on Thursday.

Ter Stegen, 33, has not been able to train with his teammates since Barça returned for preseason last week due to the pain in his back.

ESPN reported last week he was considering having an operation to fix the problem and he has now decided to take that step.

"Today is a personally difficult day for me," Ter Stegen said. "Physically and athletically, I feel in very good shape, although unfortunately I am not free from pain.

"After intensive discussions with the Barcelona medical team and external experts, the quickest and safest way for me to fully recover is through back surgery.

"After my last operation on my back, I returned to the pitch after 66 days; this time, the doctors believe about three months will be necessary as a precaution, to avoid any risks.

"Emotionally, it hurts a lot not being able to support the team during this time. Fortunately, the rehabilitation is manageable and the road back is clear."

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen will undergo back surgery. Photo by Joan Valls/Urbanandsport/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The timing of the problem could not be worse for Ter Stegen, who is facing a fight to keep his place in the Barça team following the €25 million signing of Joan García from Espanyol.

Sources told ESPN that Barça had opened the door for Ter Stegen to leave this summer following the arrival of García, but the player remained reluctant to move on.

Barça's plan is for Wojciech Szczęsny, who recently signed a new two-year contract with the club, to provide cover for García.

However, Ter Stegen's current idea is to get fit again and compete for the No. 1 shirt with the hope of also being Germany's goalkeeper at the World Cup next summer.

Ter Stegen missed the majority of last season with a knee injury, too, which was what prompted Barça to sign Szczęsny, who came out of retirement to join the club.