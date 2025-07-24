Euro 2025: England vs Spain - How to watch, time, teams news

England will face Spain in the final of Euro 2025, in a repeat of their clash in the 2023 World Cup final.

The Lionesses will be eager to exact revenge after losing that clash in Sydney 1-0. They enter Sunday's final riding the momentum of their comeback win over Italy in the semifinals. At the 95th-minute mark, it appeared to be curtains for England's campaign but as she did in the quarterfinal, Michelle Agyemang became England's saviour and scored in the the final minute of added time to force the tie into extra time.

There was more drama in store in extra time, when England were handed a late penalty. Chloe Kelly's effort was saved but she was qiick to react and slotted home the rebound to secure the Lionesses' spot in a third-successive final of a major tournament.

In Spain, they will face their biggest challenege yet with La Roja looking to win their maiden Euros title.

Here is everything you need to know about this blockbuster clash between the defending champions and world champions.

Key Details:

Date: Sunday, July 27 at 8 p.m. BST (3 p.m. ET)

Venue: St Jakob Park, Basel, Switzerland

How to Watch:

The match will be broadcast on BBC One and ITV 1 in the United Kingdom. ESPN will also running a live blog of the final.

Road to the final:

Chloe Kelly scored the winner for England in their dramatic win over Italy in the semifinals. Getty

The Lionesses bounced back from a defeat to France in their tournament-opener with resounding wins over Netherlands and Wales to finish second in their group. It set up a quarterfinal clash with high-flying Sweden, who appeared to have one foot in the semifinals after racing into a 2-0 lead. But two goals in as many minutes through Lucy Bronze and Agyemang forced the game into extra time and in the subsequent penalty shootout, England prevailed to reach their sixth successive semifinal of a major tournament. They carried the drama into their clash with Italy, scoring a 96th minute equaliser through Agyemang before Kelly's winner in the final minute of extra time spakred euphoric scenes in Geneva.

Spain scored 14 goals in the group stage to cruise into the quarterfinal, where they came up against hosts Switzerland. In a tense affair that saw them miss two penalties, they won 2-0 to reach the semifinals of the Euros for only the second time in their history. They were pushed to the limit by a resilient Germany side in the semifinals before Ballon d'Or winner Aitana Bonmatí beat goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger at the near post with a stunning 113th-minute strike. Spain held on to win 1-0 to set up the clash with England.

Opposition player to watch:

Following her heroics in the semifinal, Bonmatí is the obvious answer here. The Barcelona star was diagnosed with meningitis on the eve of the tournament and was restricted to appearances off the bench in the group stage. She made her first start in the quarterfinal against Switzerland, with her backheel assist for Spain's opener breaking the game open. It saw her win the Player of the Match award and she followed that up with another match-winning moment in the semfinal against Germany.

Worryingly for England, the Ballon d'Or winner appears to be peaking at just the right time.

Best quotes:

"I feel like we didn't have anything to prove because we've been there, we've done it many, many times, just about it's just the fact that the game's getting better, international football's not as easy as it used to be.

- Lucy Bronze

I've also heard that people have been saying that it was luck, but I think for us you kind of create those moments yourself, through belief, determination, confidence. I think it's not luck that Michelle's in the box and scoring. It is not luck that people are putting crosses in the box.

- Keira Walsh on England's run to the final

"Once I turned, I didn't think twice. I just struck the ball with everything I had because I didn't want to go to a penalty shootout.

- Bonmatí on her winner in the seminfinal

Head-to-Head:

Of their 14 meetings, England have won seven and Spain four. In their two matches since the 2023 World Cup final, they have both won a game apiece, with the Lionesses losing their most recent meeting 2-1 in the Nations League.

Meet the Lionesses:

