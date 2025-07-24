Open Extended Reactions

Woody Johnson is the latest American to purchase a stake in a Premier League team. Ed Mulholland/Getty Images

Crystal Palace have confirmed that New York Jets owner Woody Johnson has purchased a stake in the club.

Johnson has agreed on a £190 million deal ($254m) to buy a 43% stake in the Premier League side from American businessman John Textor.

"I am honoured and privileged to be joining the ownership group of Crystal Palace Football Club," Johnson said in a statement on Thursday.

"It is an organisation with a proud history, tradition, and deep roots in English football in South London, which I came to admire during my time as U.S. Ambassador to the United Kingdom.

"Eagles fans have demonstrated extraordinary loyalty, passion, and unwavering dedication and I am excited to meet and get to know them."

Palace are currently embroiled in a dispute with UEFA over their demotion to the Conference League from the Europa League, and have lodged an appeal to the Court of Arbitration.

UEFA rules don't allow two teams under the same ownership to take part in the same competition, and Textor's majority stake in Lyon saw Palace barred from the Europa League.

"We are still fighting," chairman Steve Parish told the The Rest is Football podcast. "There's an appeal process, so we go to CAS which is the court for arbitration and, you know, we're very hopeful. We think we've got great legal arguments.

"We don't think this is the right decision by any means. We know unequivocally that John [Textor] didn't have decisive influence over the club.

"We know we proved that beyond all reasonable doubt because it's a fact."

Johnson, 78, served as the U.S. ambassador to the U.K. from 2017 to 2021 and made a failed bid to buy Chelsea after the previous owner, Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich, was sanctioned by the U.K. government in 2022 following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Johnson has previously declared himself to be a Chelsea supporter.

Information from ESPN's Mark Ogden contributed to this report.